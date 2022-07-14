fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two teens shot near McDonald’s in Framingham

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 14, 2022, 25 minutes ago

Two men in their late teens were shot early Thursday at a McDonald’s restaurant in Framingham, police said.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at the restaurant on Route 30, Framingham Police Lieutenant Rachel M. Mickens wrote in an e-mail.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and the second victim, who is 19 years old, suffered a leg wound, Mickens wrote.

They were transported to separate hospitals for treatment of what police described as non-life threatening wounds.

The shooting was not considered to be random in nature, Mickens wrote.

No further information is currently available.


