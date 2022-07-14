Two teens shot near McDonald’s in Framingham

Two men in their late teens were shot early Thursday at a McDonald’s restaurant in Framingham, police said.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at the restaurant on Route 30, Framingham Police Lieutenant Rachel M. Mickens wrote in an e-mail.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and the second victim, who is 19 years old, suffered a leg wound, Mickens wrote.