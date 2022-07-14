VIDEO: Bull escaped from farm in Dracut, ran loose for three days before being lassoed in Pelham, N.H.

“We kept getting calls that there was a sighting of this bull,” Kelly said in a phone interview. “Every time he’d go back into a wooded area and we’d lose sight of him.”

Pelham police Corporal Brian Kelly said the bull escaped from the farm on Sunday and after crossing the border into New Hampshire, proved to be quite elusive.

A runaway bull that escaped from a farm in Dracut enjoyed three days of freedom before he was captured by cowboys in Pelham, N.H., on Wednesday, police said.

On Sunday afternoon the Pelham Police Department shared on Facebook a video of the fugitive bovine. The footage showed the bull standing behind some trees, staring silently for a few moments before turning around and walking away.

“Our main concern was public safety, and getting him home safely,” said Kelly.

But the bull managed to stay one step ahead of law enforcement.

Kelly said eventually the bull’s owner decided to bring in some professionals.

“The owner of the bull called in cowboys from upstate New York,” Kelly said. “They rustled him out of the woods.”

Armed with lassos, the cowboys rode on horseback and pursued the bull on Route 38. Video footage shows the bull running, with men on horseback chasing close behind.

“They lassoed him and then they — I don’t know the correct term, I’m not a cowboy — they tied up his feet,” Kelly said. “The bull was fine, he was not injured....but he was not happy.”

Once the bull calmed down they put him in a trailer and he was taken back to the farm, Kelly said.

Police posted photos of the pursuit and capture on Facebook.

Cowboys chased down a runaway bull on Route 38 in Pelham, N.H. on Wednesday. Pelham Police Department

“Stubborn Bull finally in custody after a 3 day pursuit!,” police wrote in the Facebook post. “Special thanks to the real Cowboys called in by the farm owner to get the job done! Corporal Kelly, Officer Russo, Officer Brown, Officer Simes, Officer Peters and Detective Vieira all did an excellent job supporting the cowboys, controlling traffic and protecting the streets and the citizens while all of the excitement unfolded. Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out and called in their sightings to get this big guy home safe.”

After three days on the loose, the runaway bull was captured by the cowboys. Pelham Police Department

After the bull was secured, he was loaded into a trailer and taken home. Pelham Police Department

The bull had been on the run for three days before he was finally captured on a busy road in Pelham, N.H. on Wednesday. Pelham Police Department

