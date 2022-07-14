Bannon’s criminal contempt trial on track for next week

US District Judge Carl Nichols had earlier in the week rejected a bid by Bannon’s lawyers to delay his trial, which is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection. He made a similar ruling Thursday, turning aside concerns from Bannon’s lawyers about a CNN report set to air on the eve of trial and what they said were prejudicial comments made during a hearing this week hosted by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge said Thursday that the criminal contempt trial of Steve Bannon can start as scheduled next week and that the extensive media coverage of the onetime adviser to former president Donald Trump should not be a barrier to selecting an unbiased jury to hear the case.

Advertisement

“I am cognizant of current concerns about publicity and bias and whether we can seat a jury that is going to be appropriate and fair, but as I said before, I believe the appropriate course is to go through the voir dire process,” Nichols said, referring to the questioning of individual jurors before they are selected. “And I have every intention of getting a jury that is going to be appropriate, fair, and unbiased.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee that sought his records and testimony. Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the Justice Department received a congressional referral. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

He previously argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

A lawyer for Bannon told the committee in a letter over the weekend that Bannon was now prepared to testify after Trump issued his own letter saying he would waive any claim of executive privilege.

Advertisement

Though such a professed willingness to testify won’t erase the criminal charges Bannon faces, Nichols left open the possibility that the letters could be referenced at trial, saying the information was “at least potentially relevant” to Bannon’s defense.

The judge mused earlier Thursday that Bannon could argue that he believed the committee’s dates for compliance with the subpoena were malleable and flexible — an argument prosecutors say is belied by the facts and the law.

“The crime of default (with regard to a subpoena) is complete at the time,” prosecutor Amanda Vaughn said.

Associated Press

Idaho GOP to consider resolution saying Biden didn’t win

BOISE — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Thursday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country.

The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won with 64 percent of the vote in 2020 is nearly identical to the Texas resolution that was passed last month, stating: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election; and we hold that acting president Joseph Robinette Biden was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.”

Both the Idaho and Texas resolutions contend that secretaries of state circumvented their state legislatures, even though both states have Republican secretaries of state.

Jim Jones, a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court as well as a former Republican state attorney general, called the resolution rejecting the 2020 presidential election results “asinine,” noting multiple courts, including the US Supreme Court, rejected attempts to overturn the election.

Advertisement

“(The Idaho Republican Party) has gotten so caught up in conspiracy theories, meaningless culture war issues, that they have quit being able to function as a meaningful political party,” he said. “We have got to get away from this authoritarian streak that has infected the Idaho Republican Party, as well as a good part of the nation, because it’s absolutely tearing our country apart.”

Idaho’s resolution goes further than the Texas resolution in that it falsely states that audits found the vote count for the 2020 election to be fraudulent in Wisconsin and Arizona.

In Wisconsin, election fraud claims have been dismissed by courts or rejected by the state’s bipartisan election commission.

In Arizona, where Republicans submitted a slate of fake electors, Trump supporters hired inexperienced consultants to run “a forensic audit” that was discredited. FBI agents looking into events surrounding Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss recently subpoenaed the Republican Arizona Senate president, who orchestrated a discredited review of the election.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump ally, even accused Idaho of allowing election fraud. But the Idaho secretary of state said a partial recount of ballots validated the accuracy of the 2020 results.

Associated Press

Congressional staffers press for deal on climate

More than 200 congressional staffers sent a letter to democratic leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, pressuring them to expedite a deal that would prioritize action on climate and clean energy.

Advertisement

The staffers, who submitted the letter anonymously, lambasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for their “silence on an expensive climate justice policy.” It demands that Congress pass climate policy that “lays the groundwork for a more just and sustainable economy” no later than the end of July.

“A lot of us don’t feel comfortable sitting in these halls, being lucky to have these jobs and not saying anything,” said Saul Levin, who is a coordinator for the Climate Working Group of the Congressional Progressive Staff Association.

The letter was born out of a frustration with how slow Congress has been to take steps to address climate change, Levin said. It warns lawmakers that inaction is already having dire consequences for voters around the US.

“In congressional districts around the country, we’ve witnessed the constituents we serve suffer from dramatic increases in wildfires, hurricanes, heat waves, and drought,” the letter continued. “If we are already witnessing the consequences of inaction in your lifetime, we can scarcely imagine what we will face in ours.”

Any hopes of passing climate change-related laws rely on the approval of a key holdout, Senator Joe Manchin. The letter comes as Schumer and the Biden administration are negotiating with the West Virginia Democrat on a spending package that aims to tackle inflation, climate change, and prescription drug costs. So far, Senate Democrats and Biden administration officials have signaled they would consider new oil and gas drilling permits in the Gulf of Mexico and off the Alaska coast to get Manchin’s support.

Advertisement

Manchin has not yet declared his support for energy items. The House in November passed a bill with $550 billion in funding for climate-related initiatives, and the Senate is trying to pare that back to appease Manchin. Direct-pay subsidies to renewable energy firms and expanded tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles are on the possible chopping block.

The offices of Schumer, Manchin, and Pelosi offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The authors of the letter allude to their grievances with Manchin’s stranglehold on Biden and Democrats’ climate and energy ambitions.

“Will you act now, or will you be forever remembered for your failure to outmatch one Senator and a handful of corporate lobbyists?” the letter reads.

Bloomberg News