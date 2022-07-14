fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died

By The Associated PressUpdated July 14, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, attends the Fashion Institute of Technology Annual Gala benefit in New York.Michael Zorn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

