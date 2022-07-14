Make most of Mass. innovations in community-based mental health care

Research tells us that inpatient psychiatric stays increase risk of suicide upon discharge. One study even found that the perception of coercion at the point of admission contributed to a higher suicide risk at release. Clinical risk assessment tools are an abject failure. A growing body of evidence suggests that long-term psychotropic use is not only ineffective but, rather, leads to adverse outcomes for many individuals given even the most severe diagnoses.
Given all that, I’m puzzled at the news of the new psychiatric facility to be built on the old Malden Hospital grounds (“Plans set for behavioral health center,” Business, July 1). Why do we continue to consider that more of the same is somehow the answer?
Even more puzzling is that Massachusetts is home to some of the most innovative community-based work in the world. Finnish-developed Open Dialogue found its initial US training epicenter in Williamsburg (now moved to neighboring Connecticut). Much of the country’s Hearing Voices innovations come out of Western Massachusetts as well. The Alternatives to Suicide approach was developed in the same region, and the Wildflower Alliance’s Northampton-based Peer Respite was recognized by the World Health Organization as one of about two dozen exemplary, rights-based approaches in the world in 2021.
Yes, people are getting stuck in emergency rooms in emotional distress, but why do we assume the answer is to give them hospital beds? Perhaps the answer is to look in our own backyard for the supports that might keep them from the point of crisis in the first place, and to create real alternatives when they do get to that point. With an increase in public funding, these approaches could expand their offerings throughout the state.
Disability activist Patricia Deegan has put it best: Help isn’t help if it hurts.
Sera Davidow
Director
Wildflower Alliance
Holyoke