For Nantucket residents, island paradise is morphing into a mirage

I feel for the young Nantucket couple having to leave the place they’ve called home (“A sad farewell to an island paradise,” Metro, July 9). I know because I’ve been through that, too: As a young bride, I moved to the island in 1967, and my two sons were born there. Over the next 18 years, as a year-round and, later, summer resident, I was fortunate to become a part of the island’s lively arts community. And what a community it was: Hollywood and Broadway stars and literary icons as well as the longtime residents who made the island’s workings work.

So I can still remember the day I realized and accepted that I could no longer sustain the expense every year of finding a summer rental to continue my involvement in my beloved Artists Association of Nantucket, where I had been accepted and encouraged as a young artist. The feeling was like grief: the loss of a dream.