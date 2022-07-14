fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

For Nantucket residents, island paradise is morphing into a mirage

Updated July 14, 2022, 19 minutes ago
The ‘Sconset Bluff Walk in Siasconset, Nantucket, meanders between private seasonal homes and private beach access up toward the Sankaty Head Light.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

I feel for the young Nantucket couple having to leave the place they’ve called home (“A sad farewell to an island paradise,” Metro, July 9). I know because I’ve been through that, too: As a young bride, I moved to the island in 1967, and my two sons were born there. Over the next 18 years, as a year-round and, later, summer resident, I was fortunate to become a part of the island’s lively arts community. And what a community it was: Hollywood and Broadway stars and literary icons as well as the longtime residents who made the island’s workings work.

So I can still remember the day I realized and accepted that I could no longer sustain the expense every year of finding a summer rental to continue my involvement in my beloved Artists Association of Nantucket, where I had been accepted and encouraged as a young artist. The feeling was like grief: the loss of a dream.

Charlotte Andry Gibbs

Pepperell

