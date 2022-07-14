Seems like no end in sight for losses, even major ones, on Nantucket

It would be extraordinarily helpful if the State House would finally give permission for a modest 0.5 percent real estate transfer fee to benefit year-round housing, a tool our housing director, Tucker Holland, and other Island leaders have been seeking since 2016.

I was heartsick as a Nantucketer to read Thomas Farragher’s column “A sad farewell to an island paradise” (Metro, July 9), not only because I know Andrew Cromartie and Janet Forest and value the work they do for our community, but because I see no end in sight for losses like this if we do not do something now to keep Nantucket a place where everyone can live, not just the super-wealthy.

Advertisement

My concern about this issue grew to alarming proportions when a major fire struck our downtown the same day that Farragher’s column appeared in print.

The response of all public safety officers on Nantucket to Saturday’s Veranda House fire was nothing short of heroic and almost certainly saved lives. Yet we had a limited number of firefighters on-island at the time, several of whom ended up in the hospital. Relief came through firefighters coming from Cape firehouses.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

What if winds were high and support hadn’t been able to get here that day? While three large structures were taken in the fire, I believe we were fortunate circumstances were not much worse.

An investigation is likely to show something we all know: Our community is rapidly losing the full complement of public safety officers we need to protect the public.

There’s nothing wrong with having extraordinarily wealthy neighbors. They do a lot for the community. But we better do something to keep the people who can investigate a crime, guard a jail, treat all comers at a hospital, and, yes, put out a fire.

Advertisement

Sheriff James A. Perelman

Nantucket County