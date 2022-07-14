Social workers would be a boost to at-home hospital effort

Re “Mass. General to expand at-home hospital services” (Business, July 12): I heartily support the expansion of at-home services proposed by Mass General Brigham. I hope that the proposal includes professional social workers. Having run a program of social case work services in health care, I know firsthand how important social workers are for this kind of effort. Social workers bring broad knowledge of community services and linkages to the table and have the expertise to support patient engagement in those services. Hiring professional social workers will ensure the success of this initiative.

Betsy Pollock