Olympic gold medalist Wadeline Jonathas leads New England in the 2022 track and field world championships

Jonathas, a former UMass Boston runner and graduate of Doherty Memorial High in Worcester, will participate in the 4x400-meter relay.

Eugene, Oregon, will play host starting Friday, and New England will be well represented, with Olympic gold medalist Wadeline Jonathas leading the way.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will bring athletes from around the globe to the United States for the first time in the event’s 39-year history.

During the last outdoor world championships in 2019 — they’re held every other year, but were postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Jonathas anchored the 4x400 relay team that took home gold, and also finished fourth in the 400 individually.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Haitian-born track star took won gold for Team USA in the 4x400-meter relay and was a semifinalist in the 400.

Jonathas, 24, is ranked third in the 400 and notched a personal-best time of 50.51 in the Tokyo Olympics. In Eugene, Jonathas and Team New Balance Boston runner Kendall Ellis will join forces to try to help the US win another gold in the 4x400. The US has won six of the last seven in the event.

Jonathas is one of 14 runners who are connected to the region and who will participate in the second-largest outdoor track event in the world other than the Olympics.

You can watch on NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. Here’s a rundown of other locals competing.

Women

Gabby Thomas

The Florence native and graduate of Williston Northampton School will compete in the 4x100 relay. She ranks 24th in the world in the 100 and earned a silver medal in the 4x100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Thomas competed for Harvard and also runs for Team New Balance Boston.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre

Purrier St. Pierre ranks 13th in the world in the 1500. The former University of New Hampshire runner and born-and-raised Vermont dairy farmer placed 10th at the Tokyo Olympics in the 1500 with a time of just over four minutes. She most recently won the 1500 at the Millrose Games in New York, running a 4:19.30.

Sydney McLaughlin

McLaughlin, who won gold for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in the 4x400 relay, also represents Team New Balance Boston. She’ll race for the US in the 400m hurdles. Originally from New Brunswick, New Jersey, McLaughlin holds the world record in the event at 51.46.

Emma Coburn

Coburn, from Crested Butte, Colorado, runs for Team New Balance Boston. She will be competing in the 3000m steeplechase, an event she won silver in during the 2019 world championships.

Kendall Ellis

The North Hollywood, California, native and Southern California graduate will be running the 4x400 relay and the 400 alongside Jonathas. She is a part of the Team New Balance Boston.

Cory Ann McGee

A runner for Team New Balance Boston, McGee is from Pass Christian, Mississippi. She will run the 1500

Lindsey Butterworth

From Burnaby, British Columbia, Butterworth is a middle-distance runner for Team New Balance Boston. She will take part in the 800, in which she finished ninth in the 2019 world championships.

Aimee Pratt

Another Team New Balance Boston runner, Pratt hails from across the pond in Stockport, Great Britain. At this year’s event, the 24-year-old will run the 3000m steeplechase for Great Britain.

Men

Johnny Gregorek

Gregorek, a native of Seekonk, is competing in the 1500. He finished 10th in the event at the 2017 world championships with a time of 3:37.56. Since then, he has notched a personal record of 3:34.49 in the 1500, and projects to compete for a top five spot in Eugene.

Colin Bennie

Hailing from Princeton, Bennie is running in the marathon event. He ran his first Boston Marathon in 2021, when he placed seventh overall and was the top United States finisher. The former Syracuse star and member of the Reebok Boston Track Club looks to improve on his already stellar 2:09:38 personal record in this year’s race.

Trayvon Bromell

Bromell, a Florida native, runs for Team New Balance Boston, and is competing in the 100 and the 4x100 relay. He is fourth in the world in the 100. He won bronze in 2015 at the world championships in Beijing and signed a professional contract with New Balance that same year.

Vernon Norwood

Norwood will be a key cog in the United States’ 4x400 relay squad. Norwood was born and raised in New Orleans and runs for Team New Balance Boston. He went to LSU, where he specialized in the 400 and is third all-time in program history with a time of 44.76.

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot

Philibert-Thiboutot, a native of Canada and a member of Team New Balance Boston, is competing in the 5000 and the 1500. He competed for Team Canada in the 2016 Summer Olympics and signed with New Balance in 2021.

