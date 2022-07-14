98.5 The Sports Hub dominates spring Nielsen ratings; WEEI takes fourth

Sports station WEEI 93.7 took fourth (5.2, with 0.2 coming from its online stream). The Sports Hub’s stream is already built into its overall share.

The Sports Hub was first overall in the men 25-54 demographic, earning a 21.4 share in the period from March 31 through June 22.

In the spring Nielsen Audio ratings, 98.5 The Sports Hub put up huge numbers across the board as all of its weekday programs finished first in their time slots.

In morning drive (6-10), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show grabbed first with a 22.2 share. WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” tied for fifth (5.5, including 0.2 from streaming).

Advertisement

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” was No. 1 with a 21.2 share. WEEI’s “Gresh and Keefe” came in sixth (5.3, including 0.3 for streaming).

In afternoon drive (2-6), The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” program earned a massive 24.6 share to finish first. WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria, and Mego” finished third (6.0, including 0.1 for the stream). That show added Meghan Ottolini as a full-time host in early May and did see some improvement over its winter ratings (4.2, sixth).

From 6-7 p.m., the Tony Massarotti-hosted “The Baseball Hour” was first with an 18.4 share. WEEI, which usually has Red Sox pregame coverage in that spot, was second (5.3, 0.2 from streaming).

In the 7-11 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which included Celtics and Bruins playoff broadcasts in the spring as well as “The Adam Jones Show,” finished first (23.1). WEEI’s programming, which includes Red Sox broadcasts and “Mut at Night,” tied for second (4.8, including 0.5 for streaming).

In the winter, The Sports Hub took first (16.3), while WEEI was seventh (4.4). In spring 2021, The Sports Hub was first (15.2), while WEEI was tied for sixth (4.2).

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.