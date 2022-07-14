David Ortiz has a message for the Red Sox: Keep Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers

In response to an innocuous question about lineup construction, Ortiz seized the opportunity to praise Bogaerts and Devers and their importance to the organization.

“We need to lock them in. We need to lock them in,” Big Papi said to reporters during a Zoom session ahead of his Hall of Fame induction on July 24.

“They know how it is to play in Boston. Trust me, playing in Boston is not for every type of player,” Ortiz said. “I played there for so long and it’s a distraction for a lot of players. They don’t know how to handle it. I played with a lot of superstars, they did great somewhere else and when they got to Boston they struggled because they couldn’t put up with what’s going on up there.

“These two guys, they grew up there. You would know what to expect from them. You know what they’re going to give you. That’s why sometimes I don’t understand how come organizations sometimes walk away from that. They prefer to explore some other options.

“I would go with what I know. I’d keep it simple.”

Ortiz, who has three World Series rings, understands better than anybody the value of players who can handle Boston. In Bogaerts and Devers, you have two All-Stars who represent the organization at a high level on and off the field.

But for how long? Bogaerts has the right to become a free agent after the season and Devers can follow a year later.

Extension talks with Bogaerts ended in spring training following an unsatisfactory offer from the Red Sox. Little progress was made with Devers, who was second in the majors with a .969 OPS through Wednesday.

“When I see Devers it’s like I never left. He’s fearless, this kid, at such an early age. He looks invincible out there,” Ortiz said.

“Devers might be one of the top three pure hitters in the game right now. Not might, I’m 100 percent sure because I watch that kid hitting and playing the game so many times that when I watch him I’m expecting something.

“I know the Red Sox make sense about the decisions that they have to make with him. But we’ve got to keep Devers around, man. Devers is the face of the organization as of right now and nobody can argue that.”

I’d argue he shares that status with Bogaerts, their reliable shortstop and team leader.

On Wednesday, when the Sox played poorly in a 4-1 loss against the Rays, Bogaerts stuck around the clubhouse to take questions and represent the team.

Bogaerts has been with the Red Sox since signing as a teenager in 2009 and for many in the organization is the embodiment of its values.

As Ortiz approaches baseball’s mountaintop in Cooperstown, it’s fair to wonder if the Sox will have another superstar retire while a member of the team or be prodded out while still in his prime.

Bogaerts was a rookie when he helped Ortiz win his last championship in 2013.

Now the shortstop is one of only nine players still with the Red Sox from their 2018 championship team. That includes Jackie Bradley Jr., who left as a free agent after the 2020 season then was reacquired by trade.

Ortiz, who was wearing a No. 34 Patriots jersey on Thursday, said the last few weeks have been stressful as he works to accommodate all the family and friends from both the Dominican Republic and United States who want to be in Cooperstown for the ceremony.

“It’s a lot of work but I’m excited to be part of it,” he said. “I know next year I’m not going to be driving myself crazy like I am right now.”

