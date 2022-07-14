This Stoughton teen with 300,000 followers on TikTok is a rising gymnastics star, and he’s out to flip his way into stardom

One time, Richard told one of his taller teammates to stand in the corner of the floor exercise mat so he could do a tumbling pass over his head. He made it with room to spare.

The 18-year-old Stoughton gymnast convinces his teammates at Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy in Millis to come back on the mat for a few minutes. He hands one his phone, and then challenges the others.

Practice might be over, but Fred Richard always has an item remaining on his to-do list.

He challenged another to what he titled a “highest front flip contest”, stacking mats gradually taller and trying to flip onto the top of the stack. Richard won, landing on top of seven-and-a-half feet of stacked mats.

Then there was that day in May where he lined up five teammates and did a front tuck over each.

“I’m surprised they trust me like that,” said Richard.

Millions have watched Richard’s challenges on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, cleverly named FrederickFlips.

“I want to be one of those people who gets more eyes on the sport,” said Richard. “It’s not just the typical gymnastics skills you see, but what else you can do with gymnastics.”

Richard is the latest in a long line of talented men’s gymnasts from Massachusetts, but what he has already accomplished in his international career makes him stand out.

The reigning US junior champion, Richard won four gold medals at last year’s Junior Pan American Championships. This spring, he won three gold medals at the DTB Pokal Cup in Germany.

On Thursday, he begins competition in the Junior Pan-Ams in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a lofty goal: win every apparatus, the all-around competition and the team event.

“It’s a junior international, and I feel like I am outgrowing and pushing the junior level at this point,” said Richard.

After Junior Pan-Ams, Richard will switch to the senior level domestically: the US Classic in Salt Lake Valley, Utah on July 28-31 and the US Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 18-21. For the first-time in competition, Richard will be competing against Olympians like Brody Malone and Shane Wiskus.

Fred Richard trains at Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy in Millis. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In national training camps earlier this year, Richard more than held his own against those gymnasts, even winning one apparatus. Several opposing coaches delivered an intriguing suggestion to his childhood coach, nationally known coach and official Tom Fontecchio.

“My goal for him was the 2028 Olympics,” said Fontecchio. “One said, ‘Tom, you should be thinking about 2024.’”

Fontecchio, who first taught Richard at the now-shuttered Somersault Gymnastics in Stoughton 14 years ago, still works with him a few days a week at MEGA. Richard now works primarily with Levon Karakhanyan, a four-time Armenian champion who has quietly made MEGA a destination for men’s gymnastics.

The two know Richard has the skills and athleticism to succeed at a high level. For his transition to the senior ranks, he just has to refine his gymnastics so his execution scores improve.

“He needs clean form and clean lines,” said Fontecchio. “He has the difficulty.”

There is little doubt the form will come. Both Richard and Fontecchio admit he was an energetic kid when his parents, Carl and Ann-Marie, put Fred and his older sister, Alexandra, into the sport as toddlers. But as he has grown, Fred channeled that into a strong work ethic and a mind for skill acquisition.

“I have always loved the challenge of learning a new skill,” said Richard. “It’s like figuring out a puzzle. What do my arms need to do? What do my legs need to do? The satisfaction when you get a skill is amazing.”

“He is extremely coachable,” said Fontecchio. “He is such a hard-working young man.”

Fred Richard's coach believes he could qualify for the Olympics in 2024 or 2028. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Richard’s personality will serve him well when he starts at the University of Michigan this fall. One of the sport’s powerhouses, Michigan will provide Richard with daily competition against several of the nation’s top gymnasts and candidates for the 2024 Olympics, including reigning NCAA all-around champion and World Cup medalist Paul Juda.

“They have guys who can push me in the gym and who have similar goals,” said Richard, who hopes to balance both NCAA and senior international competition in 2023.

While Richard will share Olympic and world championships goals with his Michigan teammates, he has another big goal as well, and it’s why he spends his free time making social media content: he wants to save men’s gymnastics, a sport that has declined in popularity in the US since the 1970s.

“I want men’s gymnastics to grow,” said Richard. “I want to have an impact on men’s gymnastics similar to what Simone Biles has had on women’s gymnastics. I want people to consider it for their kids like they do soccer and basketball.”

Richard might have the perfect combination of personality, skill, and love for the sport to bring it back to prominence.

“This never feels like a job,” said Richard. “I never wake up saying, ‘Oh, I have to practice.’ I count down the hours every day until I get to go to the gym.”

Fred Richard will attend the University of Michigan in the fall. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.