Game 90: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The slumping Red Sox face the prospect of a four-game sweep by the Rays on Thursday following Wednesday’s 4-1 loss at Tropicana Field.

The good news is Boston’s scheduled starter on Thursday, righthander Kutter Crawford, has been solid in his last two outings, pitching at least five innings vs. both the Rays and Yankees and allowing six hits and just one run. He picked up the win vs. the Rays last week but had a no-decision vs. the Yankees.

Crawford’s ERA has dropped from 11.57 at the beginning of May to 4.50 after 12 appearances. He’ll be opposed by righty Drew Rasmussen, who has not faced the Red Sox this season.