Game 90: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The slumping Red Sox face the prospect of a four-game sweep by the Rays on Thursday following Wednesday’s 4-1 loss at Tropicana Field.
The good news is Boston’s scheduled starter on Thursday, righthander Kutter Crawford, has been solid in his last two outings, pitching at least five innings vs. both the Rays and Yankees and allowing six hits and just one run. He picked up the win vs. the Rays last week but had a no-decision vs. the Yankees.
Crawford’s ERA has dropped from 11.57 at the beginning of May to 4.50 after 12 appearances. He’ll be opposed by righty Drew Rasmussen, who has not faced the Red Sox this season.
Lineups
RED SOX (47-42): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50 ERA)
RAYS (48-40): TBA
Pitching: RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.11 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Rasmussen: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 2-7, Jarren Duran 0-3, J.D. Martinez 2-9, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Alex Verdugo 3-6, Christian Vázquez 2-5
Rays vs. Crawford: Brett Phillips 1-4, Randy Arozarena 0-3, Ji-Man Choi 0-3, Josh Lowe 0-3, Francisco Mejía 0-3, Harold Ramirez 0-2, Yandy Díaz 1-2, Isaac Paredes 0-1, Taylor Walls 0-1, Mike Zunino 0-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost 11 of their last 16; The Rays have won eight of their last 12.
Notes: Rasmussen pitched four scoreless innings against the Reds on Saturday, allowing four hits while striking out six in his second start following a three-week stint on the injured list because of a hamstring injury ... Alex Verdugo is 3-for-6 against Rasmussen, who is 1-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Red Sox ... Crawford has a 38-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 games (three starts) this season ... Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story (hand) and reliever Matt Strahm (wrist) remain day-to-day ... The Red Sox have lost their last five meetings against the Rays.
