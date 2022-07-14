Lobsters — and maybe upsets — on the menu for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The trophy from the sea is a staple race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and for Childers and his crew, maybe it’s time for a new one.

Things didn’t look much brighter for his driver Kevin Harvick ’s lobster, which turned into a skateboard ramp for his son Keelan after its claws and legs fell off.

The first giant lobster crew chief Rodney Childers won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was chewed apart by his dog.

The Loudon track will host its 51st NASCAR Cup series event this weekend, with the main Ambetter 301 race Sunday at 3 p.m.

Harvick will vie for his fifth win at the course, the most among Cup series racers. He won three of his last eight races at NHMS and has finished in the top six seven times.

“It’s always just been a great place for us and just a lot of confidence every time you go there,” Childers said. “Places like this are a key for Kevin.”

The NHMS course is a 1.058-mile oval known as the “Magic Mile.” The Ambetter is the only Cup series event in New Hampshire after the course lost its second race date to sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018.

Examining the field

With seven events remaining until NASCAR’s premier Cup series playoffs, racers will be vying to secure their spot this weekend. Chase Elliott leads the standings with 2,035 playoff points and Christopher Bell has the final spot in the 16-car field with 2,003 points.

Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Bell are the only racers in the top-16 without a win this season. The other 13 are secured in the playoffs, leaving just those three spots open.

NHMS is known to be a course for outliers. A racer who began outside the top-20 has won 10 times, including reigning 2021 champion Aric Almirola (18th in playoff standings).

Seven racers with previous wins at Loudon will be in the field, including three-time winner Kurt Busch.

“It’s always been fun to race in New England,” said Busch.

Busch won once this season at Kansas Speedway and is tied with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch for the second most all-time wins at NHMS with three. He compared the course to Phoenix Raceway and Gateway in St. Louis.

“New Hampshire is a challenge with the tight corners to make sure the front end will turn,” he said. “The key thing for us is to continue to find that rear stability, the rear grip, and when we do that, then that will help us through the playoffs.”

In last weekend’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Corey LaJoie almost pulled off the upset of the season before Elliott spoiled his chances with a block that sent him spinning down the inside. It was Elliott’s third win of the season and a missed opportunity for LaJoie.

LaJoie, the son of two-time NASCAR Busch series champion Randy LaJoie, enters the weekend 14 spots from playoff contention, but with his own bit of history in New Hampshire. LaJoie’s first Cup race was at NHMS and it is one of the tracks he has his most laps at. He said the course fits his driving style, but he enjoys the atmosphere most.

“New England fans show up. They have a great time, so that’s probably one of my favorite parts,” LaJoie said. “I’m anticipating a good weekend.”

Local racer Joey Logano of Middletown, Connecticut, has two wins at his hometown track, one of which was his first-ever Cup series victory. Logano is third in playoff standings.

Derek Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Ryan Preece of Berlin, Connecticut, will also compete with local ties in the Xfinity series.

The purse is $7,102,088 for the 318.46-mile race.

Race weekend

On-track activity begins Saturday with practice from 11:35 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. Qualifying for the Cup series will take place from 12:20 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s main event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Fans can watch on USA Network and listen on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Xfinity Tour, known as NASCAR’s “minor league,” and Whelen Modified Tour will also be at NHMS this weekend. Practice and qualifying will be on Friday. These tours will race on Saturday with Xfinity at 2:30 p.m. and Whelen Modified at 6 p.m.

Race weekend starts on Friday with an opening Dirt Duels event. Other fan entertainment like live musical performances, a track walk, magic shows, stunt shows, and fireworks are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.