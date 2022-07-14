At long last, Lleyton Hewitt will be enshrined in Newport’s International Tennis Hall of Fame

The ITHF announced the 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees on Feb. 24, 2021, but because of COVID restrictions, the ceremony was delayed. It will be held Saturday at 6 p.m., and can be watched on Tennis Channel or via streams on the official ITHF website and its Facebook page .

More than 500 days after he learned he would be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Lleyton Hewitt will finally be honored in Newport.

Hewitt, who is from Australia, started his professional career in 1998 and became the youngest player at the time (16 years, 10 months) to win an ATP tournament when he defeated Jason Stoltenberg at the Next Generation Adelaide International.

He won six titles in 2001, including his first Grand Slam at the US Open, and by the end of the year became the youngest player to be ranked No. 1 in the world — a record that still stands. In the years that followed, Hewitt went on to win at Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and the Davis Cup.

Hewitt’s 18-year professional career was defined by his shot selection and ability to force the next play. His signature topspin lob helped him capture 616 match wins and 30 titles, and he spent 80 weeks as No. 1.

