One half-inning undoes Red Sox, and Rays complete four-game sweep at the Trop

The hosts promptly sent nine to the plate, scored five times, and ultimately weathered a last-chance Red Sox rally for a 5-4 victory.

Trying to salvage one game from four at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays, the first three full of ugly defense, bullpen meltdowns, and base-running mistakes, the Red Sox took early control. They got another strong start from rookie Kutter Crawford, timely hits from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, and carried a three-run lead into the bottom of the seventh.

“It’s not analytics,” manager Alex Cora said before the game about the Rays. “They play all 27 outs. They play hard.”

It’s just the second time this season the Red Sox have been swept in a series, joining the three-game home set with the White Sox on May 6-8 that plunged Boston to 10-19, and the first time they’ve ever been swept in a four-game set at the Trop. Boston has lost eight of 10 to Tampa this season, 10 of 14 in July, and is 11-24 within the American League East.

The Red Sox had this Thursday, just as they did the prior three games at various points. Ultimately, the Sox couldn’t grip any of them tight enough, and their final three games before the All-Star break are at Yankee Stadium against MLB-leading New York.

“This is a tough stretch mentally,” Cora said before the game. “People start thinking about the [All-Star break], but you have to finish the first part of the season. We’ve been OK. We haven’t been great, but been OK. It would be good to win a game here and go over to New York and win a series and have that good feeling going into the second part of the season.”

There weren’t any good feelings Thursday. At least ones that lasted.

The game was scoreless through the first three frames, but Devers got the Sox on the board with a solo shot to right off an 0-and-2 Drew Rasmussen slider. It was Devers’ 20th homer of the year, this his second consecutive season reaching 20 before the All-Star break.

Devers is the first Red Sox to achieve that feat in consecutive seasons since Manny Ramirez (2003-06) and David Ortiz (2004-06).

The Sox made it 2-0 in the sixth inning when Jarren Duran singled, stole second, got to third on a Devers groundout, and scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch. Bogaerts made it 3-0 with two out, doubling home J.D. Martinez, who’d walked.

Crawford retired 10 straight batters leading up to that seventh inning. Cora had John Schreiber lurking in the bullpen, but wanted to see how far he could go with his starter, who seemed as if he was in control.

But the Rays kept playing.

Three straight leadoff hits, including an RBI double by Josh Lowe, ended Crawford’s day. Taylor Walls then bounced a two-run single through the left side to tie the game against Schreiber, and Yandy Díaz chopped another single over a drawn-in Jeter Downs at second base to make it 5-3.

In all, Tampa’s five runs came on six hits and a Schreiber slider off Luke Raley’s leg. Their outs came via a sacrifice bunt, a well-executed relay by Alex Verdugo and Bogaerts to throw out Díaz at the plate on Ji-Man Choi’s double, and an inning-ending strikeout.

Boston didn’t go quietly. Verdugo came within inches of tying the game in the ninth, slamming a Jalen Beeks changeup off the short wall in the right-field corner after Bogaerts singled leading off the frame. He scored to make it 5-4, but pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez chased a 2-and-1 fastball and fouled out to the catcher and, after Kevin Plawecki walked, pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec fanned on a changeup in the dirt and Downs ground out to short.

