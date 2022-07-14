Phoenix Suns match Pacers’ offer sheet for Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns quickly matched the Indiana Pacers’ $133 million, four-year offer sheet for unrestricted free agent center Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft in 2018, a person with knowledge the situation told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Suns had not publicly announced the decision. The move means the Suns — at least for now — keep their nucleus of Ayton and the All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul . The trio pushed Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 2021 and a franchise-record 64 wins during the most recent regular season. The Suns cannot trade Ayton until Jan. 15 -- and cannot trade him for a full year without his consent according to ESPN. This takes Ayton out of any possible offseason trade scenario involving Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant . The Suns matched the biggest offer sheet in NBA history.

Minor league baseball

Sea Dogs fall to Patriots

Starter Dylan Spacke gave up four runs in the second inning as the host Portland Sea Dogs dropped the second game of a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, 8-2, in Double A … The Norfolk Tides scored seven runs in the fifth inning to break up a scoreless game and went on to beat the visiting Worcester Red Sox, 11-4, in Triple A.

Colleges

Historic choice for men’s basketball committee

Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland will become the first representative from a historically Black college, university or league to chair the Division I men’s basketball committee when he takes over next year. The NCAA announced that McClelland, who has been with the SWAC since 2018, would be vice chair this season under Bradley athletic director Chris Reynold before taking on the role himself for the 2023-24 basketball season. The committee’s biggest responsibility is to select the field for the men’s NCAA Tournament each March.

Women’s soccer

US women advance to W Championship final

Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez all scored to send the US women’s national team to the final of the CONCACAF W Championships with a 3-0 semifinal victory over Costa Rica in Monterrey, Mexico … Griedge Mbock Bathy headed France into the quarterfinals at soccer’s Women’s European Championship in a 2-1 victory over Belgium in Rotterham, England … National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman said reproductive rights will be considered when the league looks at locations for possible expansion teams. The league, which currently has 12 teams, is looking to add two more in 2024.

Miscellany

Roussin-Weber lead LPGA team event

Pauline Roussin made a hole-in-one and teamed with fellow rookie Dewi Weber to take a three-stroke lead in the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, leaving Annika Sorenstam and Madelene Sagstrom five shots behind in Midland, Mich … Former NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2019, announced his retirement because of lingering effects from a back injury … Finland will host a round of the figure skating Grand Prix series which was removed from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine … Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year’s Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands.











