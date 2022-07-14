Red Sox pitching staff getting right just in time for Bronx

Garrett Whitlock , out since June 9 with right hip soreness, also is expected back and will be pitching out of the bullpen after opening the season as a starter.

Barring something unexpected, Nate Eovaldi will come off the injured list to face New York on Friday night. He has been out since June 9 with lower back inflammation. Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 3.50 earned run average in 15 games against the Yankees since joining the Red Sox.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox face the Yankees again this weekend. But this time with reinforcements.

Chris Sale will be the starter on Sunday. He has not faced the Yankees since Aug. 3, 2019. That was the game he was ejected in the fourth inning after allowing eight runs.

The Yankees have Jordan Montgomery facing Eovaldi, Jameson Taillon opposing Nick Pivetta on Saturday, and Gerrit Cole taking on Sale.

The teams split a four-game series at Fenway last week. The Yankees have won four of the seven games between the teams this season. Are they as good as their 62-26 record suggests?

“I never felt we were as good as the record indicated in 2018,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Like, wow, this is not real. But their health, consistency, and the pitching has been amazing.

“Yeah, they’re good. They’re really good. Right now they’re the best team in the big leagues.”

Trevor Story progresses

Trevor Story took grounders before the game and played catch, which represented good progress after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch on Tuesday. He has not tried hitting yet, but was able to grip a bat better than he could on Wednesday.

Story has a badly bruised knuckle on his ring finger. The hope is he can get back in the lineup on Saturday.

Lefthanded reliever Matt Strahm, who was hit in the left wrist by a batted ball on Tuesday, is a candidate for the injured list when the Sox make roster moves on Friday.

“If he’s not able to play catch the smart move is probably to put him on the IL,” Cora said.

Darwinzon Hernandez returns

For the first time this season, lefthanded reliever Darwinzon Hernandez is on the major league roster. He replaced righthanded Josh Winckowski, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after allowing three runs over six innings against the Rays.

Hernandez, 25, opened the season in Triple A and appeared in eight games before having surgery on his right knee in May to repair a meniscus tear. Hernandez returned on July 4 and has pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings for Worcester since with six strikeouts.

“His delivery has been clean for a while,” said Cora, who got a report from Triple A pitching coach Paul Abbott. “They feel like it’s been direct to the plate and he’s been consistent with it.”

Hernandez said he’s had time to work on his mechanics and feels confident with the quality of his pitches.

“It took a long time to get to where I am right now. I’m in a very good place compared to last year,” Hernandez said via an interpreter.

Hernandez appeared in 84 games from 2019-21 and averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. But a high walk rate (7.4) and bouts of inconsistency negated that.

Alignment adjustment

For the first time this season, the Sox started a game with Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field and Jarren Duran in right. In the previous 17 times they were in the lineup together, Duran was in center. Bradley has four defensive runs saved in center field this season according to Sports Info Solutions. Duran is at minus-four. Cora acknowledged it made sense to have the better defender in center field. “It should be good,” he said . . . Rich Hill (left knee sprain) continues to make rapid progress. He threw 25 pitches in the bullpen. He should be ready to return after the All-Star break . . . Kiké Hernández, who hasn’t played in a major league game since June 7, saw a hip specialist in Manhattan . . . Mike Timlin, part of both the 2004 and 2007 championships, will represent the Red Sox at the amateur draft on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Sox pick 24th, 41st, and 79th on the first day.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.