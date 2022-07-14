Minors at the half: a look at the standout performances by top Red Sox prospects, position-by-position

With the minor leagues nearing their midseason break at all full-season affiliates, here’s a look at the position-by-position standout Red Sox prospect performances — some noteworthy for their production, others for what they suggest about a player’s development toward the big leagues:

The refrain is common: A player this small should not be able to hit the ball this hard. He’s an elite defensive player — offering plus or better defense in center as well as above-average defense at shortstop and second base — with speed who could be a Brett Phillips-type even if he doesn’t hit. But this year, he’s hitting.

Rafaela entered Wednesday tied for the minor league lead in extra-base hits (46), hitting lasers not just to the pull side but to right-center. “He’s transformed as a hitter,” said farm director Brian Abraham.

Rafaela’s willingness to expand the strike zone raises questions about whether his offensive production is sustainable as he moves up, but no one has done more to elevate his profile in the system this year. He got hit on the hand by a pitch this week and is day to day but is expected to play in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

Miguel Bleis (18, FCL Red Sox): .282/.326/.506 with three home runs and seven stolen bases

Bleis is a head-turning five-tool talent. Earlier this week, he had his first multi-homer game, clearing the fences on two pitches in the upper 90s. “He’s probably the best player in the [Florida Complex League] right now,” said one National League scout.

First base

Triston Casas (22, Triple A Worcester): .248/.359/.457 with six home runs

Though Casas missed two months with an ankle sprain and his numbers look modest, he made an adjustment to focus on driving the ball over contact, with startling results. “He’s murdering the ball,” said a scout, who noted Casas’s average exit velocity jumped from 88 miles per hour in 2021 to 92.3 this year.

Niko Kavadas (23, Single A Salem and High-A Greenville): .295/.464/.641 with 20 home runs

He leads the minors in OPS (1.105). The 2021 11th-round selection, who spent four years at Notre Dame, has dominated the lower levels.

Blaze Jordan (19, Single A Salem): .299/.370/.480 with eight home runs

Jordan has huge raw power, and the fact that he’s controlled his strikeouts (15.5 percent) has been promising, though his numbers take a significant hit against medium- to high-velocity fastballs. Still, he hit .404/.482/.660 in June.

Second base

Eddinson Paulino (19, Single A Salem): .236/.330/.424 with six home runs and 17 stolen bases

Paulino is showcasing a solid set of tools that features the strength for firm contact that projects to a lot of doubles. “When he stays in the zone, he’s doing a lot of damage,” said Abraham.

Paulino also shows good speed and solid to above-average defense at second and short, and potentially center field.

Shortstop

Marcelo Mayer (19, Single A Salem): .294/.390/.528 with eight home runs and 13 stolen bases

He is everything the Red Sox hoped for when they took him with the No. 4 overall pick last year. He is the No. 1 prospect in the system and it’s not close.

Matthew Lugo (21, High-A Greenville): .266/.322/.488 with 10 home runs

Some of the power potential the Sox projected when they took him in the second round of the 2019 draft is materializing. Lugo’s 36 extra-base hits through 71 games this year match the total from his first 146 professional games in 2019 and ‘21.

Third base

Nick Northcut (23, High-A Greenville): .221/.283/.529 with 25 home runs

Though he features a disquieting 36 percent strikeout rate, Northcut has demolished the ball. With his 25th homer on Wednesday, he set a new season Greenville record.

Alex Binelas (22, High-A Greenville and Double A Portland): .219/.338/.456 with 17 home runs

In his first full pro season, Binelas held his own in Greenville (.245/.355/.495 with 14 homers in 58 games) before a promotion this month. He’s probably primarily a first baseman but has shown enough defensive skill to at least be an option at third. His skill set has similarities to that of Travis Shaw.

Catcher

Nathan Hickey (22, Single A Salem and High-A Greenville): .268/.416/.500 with eight home runs

While adapting to the considerable demands of a catcher who calls his own game, Hickey has shown offensive potential for the position.

Connor Wong (26, Triple A Worcester): .267/.340/.404 with six home runs

He’s improving the quality of his at-bats, and behind the plate, WooSox manager Chad Tracy said Wong’s defensive metrics in areas such as pitch-framing have been elite among minor leaguers. He’s appears a good candidate to emerge as part of the big league catching corps in 2023.

Starting pitcher

RHP Brayan Bello (23, Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester): 10-4, 2.33 ERA, 114 strikeouts in 85 innings

Bello wasn’t ready for a rushed big league opportunity, but that doesn’t diminish the immense potential he’s shown while rebuilding his arsenal around a high-90s sinker that induces tons of ground balls along with swing-and-miss potential with his changeup and slider. Evaluators still see him as having the ceiling of a No. 3 or No. 2 starter.

LHP Chris Murphy (24, Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester): 6-5, 2.66 ERA, 105 strikeouts in 94⅔ innings

Murphy has traveled perhaps the steadiest development path in the system since he was drafted in 2019, showing mid-90s velocity with a good changeup and some feel for a curveball and slider while improving his command. He has back-of-the-rotation potential but could also emerge as a multi-innings reliever.

LHP Brandon Walter (25, Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester): 3-3, 3.59 ERA, 75 strikeouts and seven walks in 57⅔ innings

Even with his velocity down (mostly 90-92 m.p.h.) from last year’s surprising jump into the mid-90s, Walter missed bats with his fastball, slider, and changeup from a low, deceptive arm slot. He’s been out for more than a month with a neck injury but could resume throwing soon.

Relief pitcher

RHP Frank German (24, Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester): 4-2, 3.41 ERA, 41 strikeouts in 29 innings

German has been the proverbial fish to water in his full-time move to the bullpen, sitting in the high 90s with his fastball while missing bats with his splitter and slider.

RHP Ryan Fernandez (24, High-A Greenville and Double A Portland): 1-2, 3.52 ERA, 48 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings

Fernandez, a 23rd-rounder in 2018, has been working at up to 99 m.p.h. this year. He hasn’t allowed an run since the start of June, logging 13 innings with 27 strikeouts and two walks.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.