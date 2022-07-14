Royals forced to cobble a patchwork roster after leaving 10 unvaccinated players home for series in Toronto

The Royals players will forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. That means they will collectively lose $726,128 in salary, headlined by Benintendi losing $186,813, Merrifield losing $153,846, and Keller losing $106,044.

Among the nearly 40 percent of players on the 26-man roster who were left home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi , two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield , righthanded starter Brad Keller , future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor .

The Kansas City Royals spent Thursday patching up a roster missing 10 players who were barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to smooth over their damaged image among fans.

Merrifield was the most expansive among the seven players who discussed their decision Wednesday, claiming “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID [then] I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.”

Merrifield then drew the ire of Royals fans when he said, “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes” — which many in Kansas City took to mean he won’t get vaccinated for his current team but is open to doing it for a contender.

“That’s not Whit’s heart. That’s not who he is,” Royals president Dayton Moore said during an interview Thursday with local talk radio. “He was caught in a situation where it just didn’t come out right . . . He’s very sorry for what he said.”

It’s been an embarrassing two days for a franchise trying to build goodwill for a new downtown ballpark — with major public funding — but is struggling with overwhelming fan apathy. There were just 11,016 on hand for the Royals’s win over Detroit on Wednesday, dragging their season average down to 15,768 — better than just four other clubs.

“We’ve always been an organization that promotes and encourages individual choices,” said Moore, who insisted the Royals’ medical staff, coaches and front office have tried to educate players about the efficacy of vaccines.

“Unfortunately, some of this affects the team,” Moore said. “We’re disappointed in some of that.”

Much like Merrifield, Benintendi and Taylor are potential trade pieces for the last-place club, and their vaccination status might impact what kind of return Kansas City could expect for them ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

“For me, it was a personal decision,” Benintendi said, “and I’m going to leave it at that.”

The other Royals players barred from making the trip to Toronto were first baseman Hunter Dozier, righthanded starter Brady Singer, relief pitcher Dylan Coleman and backup catcher Cam Gallagher.

The Royals, who were left to play alongside minor leaguers in their last series before the All-Star break.

The Royals recalled infielder Nick Pratto and purchased the contracts of infielders Nate Eaton and Michael Massey, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. They also recalled infielder Maikel Garcia, catcher Sebastian Rivero and lefthander Angel Zerpa from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

“What it presents is an opportunity for some young guys to step in who wouldn’t normally be here,” manager Mike Matheny said. “It will affect what we’re doing rotation-wise and that will be another question that we’ll have to answer later. I’m excited about some guys coming in and getting a chance.”

Ohtani wins sixth straight start

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way Japanese phenom, won his sixth straight start by striking out 12 in six innings and also hit a two-run triple in the Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Astros Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Over his last six starts, Ohtani has allowed only three runs (two earned) and 20 hits in 39⅔ innings with 58 strikeouts and 11 walks. The righthander is 9-4 with a 2.38 ERA in 15 starts this season.

“The last few starts, unfortunately we’ve lost a couple going into it and he takes that personally. He understands how important his day is,” manager Phil Nevin said after the Angels snapped a five-game losing streak. “His last three or four times, he has put the team on his back.”

It’s the third time this season Ohtani has had double-digit strikeouts and multiple RBIs in a game. The only other pitchers to accomplish that are Atlanta’s Kevin Millwood in 1999 and Hal Newhouser with Detroit in 1946.

It was Ohtani’s final start on the mound before next Tuesday’s All-Star Game just up at the road at Dodger Stadium. The reigning AL MVP was selected to his second straight All-Star Game as a hitter and a pitcher.

Houston manager Dusty Baker, who is managing the AL squad, said it’s a possibility Ohtani could start on the mound for the second straight year.

“I mean, as a starting pitcher, it is a special spot to start in the All-Star Game,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “That’s something that I shoot for and I would like to do, but I’m sure there’s other pitchers that have better numbers than me at this point. I tried my best to try to match up with them tonight and ultimately it’s up to Dusty Baker.”

Ohtani also became the fifth pitcher to have at least 50 strikeouts and allow one or fewer earned runs over a five-game span since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913. The others were Chris Sale (2018), Clayton Kershaw (2014-15), R.A. Dickey (2012) and Randy Johnson (1997).

Ohtani also hasn’t made a final decision about participating in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Yuli Gurriel’s RBI single in the fourth inning drove in Kyle Tucker and was the first earned run Ohtani allowed in 31⅔ innings It was the longest run by an Angels starter since John Lackey went 30⅔ innings in 2006.

Ohtani equaled Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan in two areas: He’s the first Angels hurler since Ryan to post double-digit strikeouts in four straight games and his two-run triple into the right-field corner in the second inning, which extended the lead to 3-0, made him the first Angels starter since Ryan in 1972 to hit a three-bagger.

Yankees place RHP Severino on 15-day IL

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness. Severino, 28, served up three straight home runs to the Reds in the second inning of a 7-6 victory in 10 innings Wednesday night. Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Stuart Fairchild all connected in a span of five pitches. After manager Aaron Boone and an athletic trainer came to the mound, Severino finished the inning. He went to the mound to start the third and threw a warmup pitch, then walked off and was replaced by rookie JP Sears, who was optioned back to Triple-A after the game. Severino had an MRI that showed a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle. Before the team even announced the test results, Boone acknowledged it was likely the righthander would miss some time. New York reinstated reliever Jonathan Loáisiga from the 15-day injured list. The righthander had been sidelined since May 23 with shoulder inflammation. The team also selected right-hander Ryan Weber to the major league roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre . . . The Yankees re-acquired utility player Tyler Wade from the Angels for a player to be named later or cash. Wade, 27, who was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named later or cash on Nov. 22, hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season. The Yankees assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre . . . The Guardians placed Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right wrist, which the starting pitcher injured while throwing a curveball and pitching just one inning Wednesday night in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox. Civale, 27, who spent time earlier this season on the IL with a strained glute muscle, threw 20 pitches before leaving the game. Last season, Civale was leading the AL in wins when a sprained right middle finger sidelined him for 2½ months. He finished 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts . . . In Miami, Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Marlins beat the Pirates, 3-2, for their second straight walk-off win against Pittsburgh. Anderson originally was hit by a pitch from reliever Wil Crowe (3-6) but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl García . . . The federal government sued the Chicago Cubs and accused the team of failing to make Wrigley Field accessible to those with disabilities when the century-old ballpark was modernized in a half-billion dollar project that added luxury seating, bathrooms and restaurants.

