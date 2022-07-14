On Sunday, his father passed unexpectedly. On Friday, Conner Willett is playing for the Mass Amateur crown.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Billy Argus, was snug within 5-feet for a birdie look, trying to mount a comeback. Willett, from Charles River Country Club in Newton, putted through the uphill fringe, used the swooping left to right break, and then watched as his ball dripped down the backstop and fell into the side of the cup.

CONCORD — Conner Willett’s tee shot on the Par 4 13th-hole flared to the left and rested against a tree. With his view of the pin impeded, Willett somehow muscled the ball out of the pine straw and into a collection area on the back of the green.

Willett’s improbable birdie cemented a 5 and 4 win over Argus in a semifinal matchup Thursday afternoon at Concord Country Club, propelling him into Friday’s 36-hole final against 16-year old Ryan Downes for the 114th Massachusetts Amateur title.

“I fed my caddie [Ethan] two Red Bulls this morning and he gave me a Boost Energy after every shot,” said Willett, a 19-year old from Wellesley. “I got tired on the back nine but I got a boost of adrenaline there and kept it rolling. That putt had about 20-feet of break and it put the pressure on him.”

Willett’s magical run to the Mass Am finals has transpired with a heavy heart after his father, Richard, died unexpectedly Sunday night at age 52 due to complications from a choking incident, according to the Globe’s obituary.

The rising sophomore at Georgetown opted to play in first round of the Mass Am Monday, made the stroke play cut by four shots Tuesday, and then won a pair of matches on both Wednesday and Thursday, including a 20-hole battle against Nick McLaughlin in the Round of 32.

“It’s been just a really tough week at home,” said Willett. “I’ve just been trying to be on the golf course as long as possible.”

After Willett closed out his semifinal win on the 14th hole, a large gallery of friends and family greeted him on the green with applauses and hugs. He posed for a photo with his mother, Beth, and sister, Kaitlyn, in an emotional embrace.

Downes, a rising junior at Longmeadow High, is vying to become the youngest player to win the Mass Am. He sank clutch putts to win three consecutive holes (12, 13, 14) on the back nine and pull away from Westwood’s Will Frodigh for a 2 and 1 victory.

“It was a really long day,” said Downes. “I didn’t play my best golf but rallied down the stretch and made a few putts.”

Frodigh — whose older brother, Patrick, won the title in 2018 — stayed alive with a birdie on the par-4 16th. Downes then sent his tee shot right on the par-5 17th, laid up onto the fairway, and stuck a wedge within five feet to clinch the victory.

Playing in his second Mass Am, Downes made the stroke play cut on the number Tuesday and used experience from last year’s Round of 32 exit during the match play portion. He credited his patience as the biggest X-factor this time around.

“I’ve been really patient this week with my game,” said Downes. “I’ve been really managing my emotions well which can sometimes be a problem. I’m really fiery out there but I’ve been patient and that’s been the key.”

Earlier Thursday, Willett was 3-down to Swampscott’s Christian Emmerich though four holes in the quarterfinals, but rallied to win five of the next 10 holes for a 2-up victory. He carried that momentum into the front nine of the semis, going 3-up through five holes. On the par-3 ninth, the Belmont Hill graduate hit it to 10 feet and took a commanding 4-up lead at the turn.

“My strengths right now are off the tee and to the green,” said Willett. “I’ve been putting myself in really good positions and it’s hard to make bogeys when you’re in play almost every hole.”

Friday’s final begins at 7:30 a.m. After completion of the first 18 holes, the players will take a 30-minute break before resuming action.

“I’m going to get a lot of rest tonight and tomorrow’s going to be an awesome experience,” said Downes.

“This whole week has been a confidence booster,” Willett added, “and hopefully I can continue that tomorrow.”















