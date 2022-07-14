Why haven’t the Red Sox been able to figure out their division problem?

With Wednesday night’s fundamentally unsound 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox dropped to 11-23 in the division. They’re 0-9-1 in series against divisional brethren, including the overrated and over-celebrated split with the New York Yankees at Fenway last weekend. If they don’t take two of three from the Yankees in the Bronx starting Friday, the Sox will go into the All-Star break without a single win in a divisional series. Unthinkable and unacceptable, regardless of their playoff position, and unsustainable if they want to play October baseball because 41 of their final 72 games, starting with the Yankees, are versus AL East foes.

For all the metrics, equations, and calculations the Chaim Bloom-led Red Sox employ to build a better baseball mouse trap, the Sox can’t solve a simple division problem — how to win games in it. In the never-ending search for efficiency, the folks in baseball ops at Fenway somehow constructed a team that can’t conquer its American League East counterparts.

Something doesn’t add up with these Sox, and it equals division futility. The Sox look like a team in transition, stuck between their current expectations and payroll obligations, and a desire to usher in a different approach. They lack organizational depth, a clear team identity, and the conviction necessary for real contention. In Bridge Year 2.0 they’re trying to construct a shaky suspension bridge between now and a more efficient future.

The direction of and vision for the team is amorphous and nebulous. Who or what are they trying to be? They’re loaded with All-Star-caliber sluggers such as Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Trevor Story. Yet they seem content to trot out the likes of Franchy Cordero, Bobby Dalbec, and Christian Arroyo to fill out the lineup.

They built their bargain basement bullpen, which entered Thursday tied for second in the majors in blown saves (18), without a clear-cut closer and sufficient righthanded options. The rotation is populated with injury-prone pitchers, reclamation projects, and prospects.

My view? The Sox are creating the patina of contention while they wait to clear payroll (so long Bogaerts, Martinez, Nate Eovaldi, et al) this offseason and wait for their prized prospects to be major league-ready.

The current team is a Fenway front while behind the scenes Bloom works feverishly to build a sustainable future and the Next Great Red Sox Team.

The Sox are content to be “in the mix,” a description owner John Henry (you know what else he owns) offered when asked to gauge the title contention ability of his team by the Globe’s Alex Speier.

These guys taking the field now are placeholders, the Potemkin village of playoff teams. It shows in divisional play. There’s nothing more telling about the conflicted state of the Sox than how they stack up with their AL East competition.

In the NFL, the first rule of team-building is Know Thy Neighbor. Football teams are fastened together specifically to combat division competition, to expose rivals’ weaknesses, or negate strengths. Winning starts with measuring up to divisional foes.

There are simply too many areas where the Sox have invested too little to keep up with their rivals.

The Sox are a team without a calling card, clear team strength, or playing identity, which helps explain their futility in the toughest division in baseball where even the traditionally inept Baltimore Orioles are playoff contenders.

Despite a lineup that entered Thursday ranked second in the American League in runs, tops in the majors in hits, and tied for second in MLB in games with five or more runs (45), they’re not hard-core mashers. They lack the deep lineups of the Yankees or Blue Jays, who just fired their manager for not harnessing the division’s most talented team on paper.

The Sox lineup features soft spots and black holes. Entering Thursday, they ranked dead last in right field OPS (.568) and second from the bottom in first base OPS (.608). The only outfield position the Sox boasted league-average OPS output in is left; they sat at .724, exactly the MLB average.

The Fenway Nine aren’t beating you with pitching, small ball, organizational depth, and fundamentals like the Rays. That’s obvious.

It feels like the plan for the Sox this year is to try to out-Ray the Rays, to fill any holes with Bloom enacting the best practices of his former employer, the gold standard for fungible, interchangeable players. Thursday at Tropicana Field marked the eighth time in 12 games the Sox started a rookie pitcher.

Beating the Rays at their game is a fool’s errand. Before you trot out the injury excuse for the Sox, take a look at Tampa Bay’s injured list. No team has used more pitchers this season than the redoubtable Rays. No one gets more bang for their buck in baseball than Tampa Bay.

That’s ultimately the characteristic of the Rays the Red Sox most hope to emulate — cost efficiency.

The stat that matters most to the Sox isn’t wins. It’s wins per dollar spent. In 2019, Dave Dombrowski’s final year atop baseball ops, the Sox had the highest dollars spent per win mark in the majors ($2.73 million), the MLB average was $1.71 million.

As they are wont to do sometimes, the Sox have over-course-corrected. While they will exceed the luxury tax this season, it doesn’t always feel like Bloom and Co. are dedicated to using the full force of the Red Sox’ considerable resources. The ethos feels closer to Tampa Bay than what Bloom’s former boss, Andrew Friedman, has built in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.

The expanded playoff field provides a safety net for the Sox, and the return of Chris Sale, Eovaldi, and other starters on the horizon could be the boost Boston needs to slip into the playoffs.

But that’s not going to happen without improved performance in the division. You don’t need the Pythagorean theorem to know that.

It’s the biggest design flaw in a roster that’s underinvested in some spots by design.

