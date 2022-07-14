Italy’s unity government teeters, as Draghi offers to resign

The unexpected government crisis and the theatrics and behind-the-scenes machinations left Italy in a state of suspended animation and created a potential calamity for Europe as it seeks a united front against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and faces a wave of COVID infections and an energy crisis.

But in a sign of how traumatic Draghi’s departure would be for Italy, the country’s president refused to accept his resignation, essentially freezing the political situation in place until next week, when Draghi will address Parliament.

ROME — Italy’s golden period of stability suddenly seemed on the familiar precipice of chaos Thursday after Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation in response to a revolt by antiestablishment populists within his broad national unity government.

On Thursday night, Italy’s politicians and analysts struggled to figure out exactly what had happened — and what would happen next. Despite Draghi’s stated intention to resign, it remained possible that he could remain in power if key political players rejected the temptation to bolt and fall back in line.

Among them is the man who triggered the revolt: former prime minister Giuseppe Conte of the Five Star Movement.

But the day’s events also made clear that the gravity of scheduled elections in early 2023 would continue to pull all the parties apart and that Draghi, who had made government unity a condition of his staying on, may yet insist on quitting.

In tendering his resignation, Draghi had said that “the majority of national unity, which supported this government since its inception, no longer exists.”

Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella, “did not accept the resignation,” according to a statement from Mattarella’s office, and instead invited Draghi to speak to Parliament in the coming days to address “the situation that has arisen.”

Most agreed that the next five days, before Draghi’s speech in Parliament to explain his reasoning, would be crucial.

“There are five more days to work so that Parliament can confirm its confidence to the Draghi government and Italy can exit the dramatic tailspin it is entering right now,” Enrico Letta, the secretary of the Democratic Party, said in a Twitter post.

If Mattarella or the political parties that would like the government to continue cannot convince Draghi to stay, it would mean instability not just for Italy but for all of Europe, and at a precarious time. The European Union, of which Draghi is a fervent advocate, is struggling to keep unity in the face of the aggression in Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

After Draghi took office in early 2021, when Italy’s president asked him to resolve a political crisis created by the collapse of Conte’s government, he led the country out of the worst days of the COVID pandemic and packed the government with highly accomplished experts who shook Italy out of its political and economic malaise.

Draghi, a titan of Europe often called Super Mario for his role in saving the euro as president of the European Central Bank, immediately boosted Italy’s international standing and investor confidence.

The promise of his steady hand at the wheel helped Italy receive more than 200 billion euros, or about $240 billion, in relief funds from Europe — a transformational sum that gave Italy its best chance at modernization in decades.

Draghi brought moderate growth to Italy, made reforms to its justice system and tax code, streamlined Italy’s bureaucracy and found diverse sources of energy away from Russia, including renewables.

Along the way, he made populism unfashionable and competence admirable, and he repositioned Italy as a reliable force for democratic values within Europe.

Perhaps most crucially, he played a significant role in pushing Italy, which has often maintained a close, transactional, and ambiguous relationship with Russia, into the European mainstream on questions of support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Italy was the first major Western nation to publicly support Ukraine’s eventual membership in the European Union.

The potential departure of Draghi opens the door to forces who are much more sympathetic to Putin.

Matteo Salvini, the nationalist leader of the League party who once wore shirts with Putin’s face on them and whose popular support and institutional influence has waned over the past two years, suddenly mattered again.

While Five Star, after triggering the crisis, seemed willing to perhaps support the government after all, Salvini, who has also made enormous demands on Draghi, now had reason to declare the government over, allowing him to return, without necessarily accepting the blame, to the campaign footing he excels on.

“If a coalition party doesn’t back a government decree, that’s it; enough is enough,” Salvini said on Italian television. “It seems clear that we should go to elections.”

The revolt by what remained of the once powerful and anti-establishment Five Star Movement was led by Conte, who has made a habit of demanding concessions from Draghi for his continued support.

He has argued that the government has not set aside enough funds for a cost of living package. Five Star — which is traditionally close to Russia — has also opposed sending significant military support to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

This time, it was over a relief bill for soaring energy costs that included a garbage incinerator in Rome that Five Star found unacceptable.

Draghi, after days of seeking a compromise with Conte, opted for a confidence vote early Thursday in an effort to call Conte’s bluff. This time, Conte led his party in a walkout.

Although the government survived — by a vote of 172-39 — Draghi had made clear that he would not lead a unity government that had no unity. Convinced that the coalition was no longer tenable, he decided the time had come for him to leave as well.

“In the past few days, on my part, I put the utmost effort to continue on the common path, even trying to meet the needs that had been advanced by the political parties,” Draghi said in his announcement of resignation, adding that unity was “fundamental in tackling the challenges of the past few months. These conditions are no longer there. I thank you for your work, the many results achieved.”

Five Star, whose support crumbled after a chaotic spell running the government and Draghi’s succession, would most likely suffer terribly if Italy held new elections. But as the 2023 deadline for elections draws nearer, Five Star also has less to lose, and Draghi’s government was expected to face more internecine fighting and instability in any case.