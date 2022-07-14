Mario Draghi to resign as Italian Prime Minister

Draghi had opted for a confidence vote early Thursday in an effort to call Conte’s bluff as he threatened to break with the government over a relief bill for soaring energy costs and new investments, which Five Star found inadequate.

The revolt by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, led by Draghi’s predecessor as prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, ushered in the end of a period of political stability for Italy and thrust the country back into the familiar political turmoil that has paralyzed it for decades.

ROME — The broad national unity government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi — which has expanded Italy’s influence in Europe, guided it through a successful vaccination campaign, and injected competence and confidence into the country — collapsed Thursday after a rebellion from within his coalition prompted him to announce his resignation.

It turned out that, this time, Conte, who has made repeated threats to break with the government, was not bluffing. Five Star’s refusal to support the government was enough to convince Draghi that the coalition was no longer tenable.

Although the government survived — by 172-39 — Draghi had made clear that he would not lead a unity government that had no unity.

“I want to announce that this evening I will my tender my resignation to the president of the republic,” said Draghi on Thursday evening. “Today’s parliamentary votes are a very politically significant fact. The majority of national unity, which supported this government since its inception, no longer exists.”

Among Conte’s objections to the spending priorities, he has argued that the government has not set aside enough funds for a cost of living package. Five Star — which is traditionally close to Russia and admiring of its president, Vladimir Putin — has also opposed sending significant military support to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion, something Draghi strongly supports.

The potential departure of Draghi opens the door to forces who are much more sympathetic to Putin and, as a result, risks fracturing Europe’s united front on issues such as sanctions and refusing Russian energy.

Conte has also vehemently opposed using government money to build a garbage incinerator to alleviate Rome’s devastating trash problems.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.