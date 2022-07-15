Fifth season of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ arrives in September

The series will be back for season 5 on Sept. 14, picking up after June and other former handmaids (spoiler alert, in case you haven’t seen season 4) chase Fred through the forest, beat him to death, and hang him on a wall.

Blessed be, y’all. Hulu has announced the return date for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the drama that, when it premiered in 2017, was supposed to be about a divided United States that doesn’t really exist.

Hulu has released a preview of the season, and it looks like a lot of the story will focus on now-widowed Serena. “I want her to know that it was me,” we hear June say, washing the blood off of her hands, as Serena basks in public sympathy in Gilead. Don’t worry, Aunt Lydia stans; she is featured prominently in the preview.

Advertisement

At this point, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has become a bit absurd, as the writers strain to keep the major characters in the action. Still, as it has turned into a revenge story, it has remained tense and dynamically filmed.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.