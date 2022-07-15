BPDA approves another lab building in the Seaport

This project — on a Massachusetts Port Authority-owned site known as Parcel H — would include nearly 600,000 square feet or office or research space and a 14,000-square-foot pavilion to house job training programs for Boston residents hoping to launch careers in science, technology, engineering, or manufacturing. The developers would also build “significant” upgrades to the Silver Line Way Silver Line station, and will take a variety of steps to improve pedestrian access in the area.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency on Thursday approved a 13-story office and research building to be built by Lincoln Property Co. at 701 Congress Street, the latest in a string of vacant or light industrial sites in the outer Seaport to be repurposed for the region’s booming biotech industry.

Massport chose Lincoln last year from among seven proposals to develop the site, and the developer filed plans with the BPDA in January. At the time they said they expected the project to cost around $600 million to build.

At its monthly meeting Thursday, the BPDA board also approved plans for the first phase of Harvard University’s Enterprise Research Campus in Allston. That 900,000-square-foot project will now move forward after extensive negotiations between Harvard, Allston community groups, and City Hall, with an agreement that 25 percent of housing units there be set aside at affordable rents. The deal will set a template for broader plans Harvard has covering more than 100 acres of its holdings in Lower Allston.

The BPDA also announced a key hire — Diana Fernandez Bibeau — as deputy chief of urban design. Fernandez, who comes from architecture firm Sasaki, is the first new senior staffer to join BPDA since chief planner Arthur Jemison took over the agency this spring.

