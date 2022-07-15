fb-pixel Skip to main content

US retail sales rise more than forecast in broad-based advance

By Olivia Rockeman Bloomberg,Updated July 15, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Robin Kropf, of Cambridge, strolls through the mall with her twin 3-year-old granddaughters, Madeline, left, and Kate Rhodes-Kropf, of Newton.Pat Greenhouse

US retail sales climbed in June by more than forecast in a broad advance, suggesting resilient consumer spending despite decades-high inflation and raising the prospects of an even larger Federal Reserve interest-rate hike this month.

The value of overall retail purchases increased 1%, after an upwardly revised 0.1% decline in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.9% advance in overall retail sales from a month earlier.

Follow the reaction in real time here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog

While the figures aren’t adjusted for prices, the better-than-expected results indicate that consumer demand is holding up despite Federal Reserve policy aimed at tamping it down.

Advertisement

Fed officials are watching the retail sales data, along with other releases due Friday and next week, to determine whether to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at their meeting later this month, or consider a larger, 100 basis-point hike.

Nine of the 13 retail categories showed increases last month, according to the report, including furniture stores, e-commerce and gasoline stations.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video