First Lady Jill Biden makes return visit to Row 34 in Boston’s Seaport

The First Lady dined at Row 34 in the Seaport on Thursday night. She ordered an assortment of the restaurant’s crudo, crabcakes, and Bouillabaisse, according to Nicole Kanner of All Heart PR. Kanner added that the restaurant team “did an incredible job accommodating Dr. Biden and her team.”

First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Boston on Thursday for a three-day visit where she is scheduled to attend a national teacher’s union meeting on Friday as well as a fundraiser on Nantucket.

This was third time the First Lady has dined at Row 34: She first dined at its location in Portsmouth, N.H., during President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. It was her second in-person visit to Row 34 in Boston.

Advertisement

Diners at the restaurant gave the First Lady a standing ovation upon her arrival at the Seaport restaurant, according to Kanner.

Biden also visited with veterans in Charlestown on Thursday, and attended Democratic National Committee finance event in Andover.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.