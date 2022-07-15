Somerville’s ArtBeat festival emphasizes community, inclusivity

“With the pandemic, we’ve all been through so much,” Strutt said. “Of course, we don’t know where it’s going to go, but we wanted to choose something optimistic and something that would bring people out.”

This year’s theme is “rise,” an idea that Somerville Arts Council Cultural Director Rachel Strutt said is intentionally open-ended, allowing artists and attendees to interpret it literally or figuratively.

Somerville’s annual art extravaganza ArtBeat is back for its 36th year Saturday, highlighting an array of local artists, musicians, and craftspeople in a free festival. The all-day event, which will take place around Davis Square and close down portions of Elm and Holland streets to traffic, promises tasty food, interactive activities, gallery exhibits, and entertainment for folks of all ages.

An opening parade led by the School of HONK will feature stilt walkers, circus performers, and decorative butterflies for children, and the event will also allow social justice-based organizations like the Somerville Community Land Trust to promote their causes. Other nonprofits that will attend include the Somerville Garden Club, the Somerville Homeless Coalition, Extinction Rebellion, the Somerville Public Library, and the Mystic River Watershed Association.

The event will also highlight an array of local performers, Strutt said. For the first time, ArtBeat will feature Reggaeton music, with a performance by Boston-based artist JayB Prodigy. The festival will also have a particular focus on female-fronted bands and musicians, like poet and vocalist Genie Santiago and indie rock groups Sue Bell and Nectarine Girl.

Nibble Kitchen, a culinary entrepreneurship program run by the Somerville Arts Council, will also be at the event, with chef Edwin Orellana serving Salvadoran smoothies and pupusas fresh from the griddle. A smattering of local restaurants, including Great Thai Chef, will also appear. Additional food stands will offer Italian sausages, fried dough, and kettle corn.

“I appreciate the pull to have community involvement and put together events like that,” said local artist and designer Michael Talbot, who designed the posters and other promotional material — which feature illustrations of people playing instruments and waving banners from the backs of giant eagles — for this year’s festival. “People showcasing their art, music, walking around the area, and seeing everybody enjoying themselves, I think that was the best part for me.”

The festival is free and open to the public, but souvenir dog tags featuring this year’s ArtBeat graphic will be available for $3. The money will go toward supporting the artists and performers at the event, Strutt said.

“The beautiful thing about the festival is that it’s not only a showcase of the artists, but it’s about bringing the community together and getting people to interact,” Strutt said. “I think we’re all so hungry for that these days.”

ArtBeat: Rise, July 16, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Davis Square, Somerville, somervilleartscouncil.org

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.