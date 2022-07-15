Blind date: ‘It was very hard to hear her’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

NOTABLE QUALITIES: His refusal to be bored

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Spit-balling ideas, jokes, and/or concepts with others

GEORGI C.: 25 / teaching assistant

HER HOBBIES: Amateur landscape/nature photographer

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: Her photography prints

7 P.M. BISTRO781, WALTHAM

SOUNDING OFF

Alex I was at work till half an hour before the date, and hectic parking did not help my nerves.

Georgi [I was] so nervous I didn’t even realize my steering wheel was accidently locked. I had a hard time finding parking since the streets were closed off for dining.

Alex I scanned the crowd till I saw her. She looked cute! Cute face, wavy hair. She had on a nice green and white dress, cool earrings, and interesting white and purple rings.

Georgi I thought he was handsome and very cute.

CHATTERING AWAY

Alex We both don’t really drink, but I figured I’d give it a shot (especially on someone else’s dime), but honestly that was a mistake considering the headache the next day.

Georgi The two of us talked about our jobs, and how we ended up signing up for Cupid.

Alex She’s currently a teacher’s aide. Kids are apparently still menaces.

Georgi He was great company but it was hard to hear him at points.

Alex It was very hard to hear her; often times I’d be leaning in halfway across the table just to catch everything. I would have preferred to actually talk to her somewhere else instead of half shouting half the time over the background noises.

Georgi The more the night went on the more comfortable I felt. My nerves went away and the conversation flowed.

Alex The service and food was excellent! Cornbread and truffle fries for both of us. I got crab cakes and good duck for the first time in years, though I nearly choked on it.

Georgi The pasta was excellent. The service was, too. We had a moment while waiting for our food.

Alex I knew it wouldn’t work out in the long run. I’d like to work overseas, and I’d feel bad asking someone with roots to sit around for years before I’d head back. She seems like a person who deserves a nice long-term relationship with more time than I could offer given the hectic process of finishing my thesis.

Georgi He is extremely bright and driven. Alex knows what he wants and is passionate about what he does.

HEAR ME NOW

Alex I walked her to her car, to make sure she got back safe. I don’t think either of us had much energy left, considering the onset of a food coma. I said goodbye with a light hug. I try not to presume anything lest I overstep boundaries.

Georgi The two of us had long days of work so we called it a night. Alex walked me to my car and we said goodbye.

Alex Not before the end of the month, as I have a busy work schedule. Not sure how good text can keep a one-time meeting alive.

Georgi Hard to say. If anything I gained a new friend.

POST-MORTEM

Alex / B+

Georgi / A-

