Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, July 18-24

Free Shakespeare on the Common is back with Much Ado About Nothing, presented by the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. The comedy, which tackles themes of power, privilege, and love, will be staged at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common. Bring a chair, or rent one for $10. Runs through August 7. Times vary. commshakes.org

Opens Friday

Body and Art

Immerse yourself in the sculptures, photos, and installations of artist B. Ingrid Olson at Harvard University’s Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts. Two separate exhibitions, History Mother and Little Sister, explore gender, feminism, and how our bodies relate to our environment. Free. Runs through December 23. carpenter.center

Friday-Sunday

Summer Tunes

Musicians, dancers, and other artists will converge for the Linda Plaut Newton Festival of the Arts. Festivities will take place over three days at various locations in Newton, and include many genres of music as well as storytelling, a screening of Casablanca on Friday, and more. Free. For full schedule, visit newtoncommunitypride.org.

Saturday

History, Revisited

Visit the Peabody Essex Museum for an event to mark the launch of On This Ground: Being and Belonging in America, a permanent exhibition that merges its collections of Colonial and Native American art and explores our complex history. The event will include poetry readings, live music, and art-making. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free with museum admission. pem.org

Saturday

Celebrating Summer Pastimes

Bring your family to Old Sturbridge Village for Baseball, BBQ, and Brews, a celebration of summertime favorites. The event will include games and music from yesteryear; food and beer will be available for purchase from a variety of breweries. Also, meet the Worcester Bravehearts’ mascot, Jake the Lion. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission $28 for adults, with discounts for select groups. osv.org

