Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Emma Foehringer Merchant’s “The Battle of the Cranberry Bogs” (May 8) deftly underscores conflicts between business, personal, clean energy, and environmental activist goals. We need global experts on environmental defense and protection to guide us in minimizing long-term damage to our earth, while maximizing reasonable clean-energy production capabilities in communities such as Wareham. The planet should always come first — ”there is no Planet B.”

In my small Western Massachusetts town, we also have a land owner who is hoping to bring multi-acre industrial solar farms into our local forests. In Williamsburg, where this has taken place, there has been irreparable erosion; destroyed wetlands, streams, and rivers; and threats to local water sources. The author says alternatives to projects are deemed unfeasible. To me, they sound more unprofitable than unfeasible: thousands of acres of rooftops could be utilized for solar panels — not just residential, but office buildings, malls, big-box stores, apartment complexes, parking lots and land adjacent to highways — but we’re told it’s just too expensive. Maybe it is time to look beyond profits. Why can’t Massachusetts invest in nonprofit approaches that are safer for the environment, put lots of people to work, and don’t require large-scale destruction?

JL Urban

Shutesbury

I own property in Wareham and have been a student of zoning for decades. When you examine the solar array entries there, one needs to apply practical principles including the following: Is the premises zoned for the array? Will there be a more-than-adequate tree and shrub buffer zone around the perimeter? Will there be absolutely no glare bouncing toward any abutters? If these tests are accomplished, then there you have it. And, the municipality stands to receive plenty of tax revenue from the site.

Joel D’Errico

Franklin

Every new construction should have to have solar panels. We have so many parking lots — they should all be required to install solar panels. And, every effort should be made to preserve trees, as they are a vital source of oxygen and provide soil retention benefits.

Peggy Sewcyk

Stoughton

Kudos to Merchant for skillfully portraying the nuance and challenges of siting large-scale solar. Well done!

Carol Harley

Leicester

As a member of the committee that spent months researching and drafting the revised solar bylaw that was passed at Wareham’s Town Meeting, I am disappointed at the article’s lack of balance. I wish there had been some attempt to speak to the citizens of our community who are attempting to strike that tenuous balance, saving their small farms by diversifying to include some ground-mounted solar arrays. One such local farmer has struggled for years to put a viable and ecologically sustainable farm plan together and it is being held up by a petition from a small group of citizens who are not her neighbors. They are playing eco-politics with a small farmer who has a longstanding commitment to regenerative farming.

Denise Wolk

Wareham

For my entire life, and it is a long one, I have heard nothing but the equivalent of “How can we get more energy?” This was the theme of the Disney World attraction Ellen’s Energy Adventure in Epcot. As I rode through this fun, educational ride, I had to wonder: Why was there no reference to conservation of energy? We should be looking to conserve what we have, prudently look to use what we need, and carefully use innovation to create and use renewable sources of energy.

Ellen Hanley

East Falmouth

I understand the environmentalist sentiment that cringes at the sprawling nature of these solar farms. But condo and shopping developments often have blasted rock and absurdly oversized parking lots. Where are the environmentalists demanding an immediate moratorium on suburban sprawl, one of the contributors to climate change? Not to mention our consumer corridors, like Route 1 in Saugus, are considerably uglier than any “tacky” solar farm. We should be demanding solar panels cover every single parking lot across the land.

Kevin Smith

Malden

It seems to me that Wareham has more than enough solar panels already to provide plenty of power for the town and some surrounding towns. At this point, adding more is just greed on the part of the landowners insisting on more solar. Forests, wetlands, cranberry bogs, etc., are areas that should not be disturbed to put up solar panels as they are currently sequestering lots of carbon. Solar panels belong on rooftops and parking lots — that’s it.

Ginger Vollmar

Groton

We may need up to 20 gigawatts of solar — enough to power 15 million homes — to meet our 2050 climate goal. What is the path forward? Recent success on siting offshore wind offers a roadmap. More than 2 gigawatts of offshore wind will start to come online in 2024. After years of opposition to sites chosen by wind developers, the federal government now holds robust public processes for all stakeholders before designating lease areas. This all happens before developers can build. While not perfect, giving the public this place at the table has helped move offshore wind forward. The Commonwealth needs a similar process to develop a statewide plan that identifies best locations for large-scale solar. We must scale clean energy, but it needs to earn its social license to site and operate.

Michelle Manion and Heidi Ricci

The writers are the vice president and director, respectively, of policy and advocacy for Mass Audubon, Lincoln.

