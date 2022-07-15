For sale: Homes with charging stations for electric vehicles

LOT SIZE 0.76 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $600,000 in 2010

PROS This 1973 Colonial has been thoroughly updated by its interior designer owner. From the farmer’s porch, enter through a shiplap mudroom (the garage at left has an EV charger) into an open living area with reclaimed hickory floors and wood fireplace mantel. The kitchen features leathered marble counters and custom built-in seating, plus an office and half bath nearby. Glass doors open to a backyard with deck and heated saltwater pool. The dining room has cathedral ceilings and sliders to a sunroom. Upstairs, find a bath and three bedrooms, one with a new bath and laundry. The fourth bedroom has its own stairs, and there’s a basement family room. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The open living area of 20 Enfield Drive, Andover. Handout

Robyn Magenheim, LAER Realty Partners, 978-815-9475, RobynSellsRE.com

$1,200,000

11 SPAULDING STREET #1 / WAKEFIELD

The porch of 11 Spaulding Street #1, Wakefield. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,800

CONDO FEE $153 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This newly converted condominium in a 1900 Victorian sits on Lake Quannapowitt, near the town center. From the common foyer, enter into a spacious living area with radiant-heat wood floors and water views in all directions. A pair of sliders at left open to a porch, patio, and yard, while the kitchen features stone counters, island, stainless appliances, and a nearby laundry closet. Two bedrooms and a bath complete the first floor. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a new bath, walk-in closet, and a deck. The unit includes deeded basement rights (plumbed for potential renovation) and two parking spots, one with an EV charger. CONS Property abuts public parking lot and playground.

The dining area of 11 Spaulding Street #1, Wakefield. Handout

Alison Darnell, Cornerstone Real Estate Associates, 781-801-6983, alison.darnell@gmail.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.