Boston’s new fire commissioner is ceremonially sworn in

“I’d like to thank Mayor Wu for giving me the honor of a lifetime,” Burke told the crowd, “to be the leader of the oldest and finest fire department in the nation.”

Burke took the oath in front of family, former department colleagues, and city officials, before being given an honorific pin by his wife, Julie. He was formally sworn in July 1 during a private ceremony with the mayor and his family.

Mayor Michelle Wu swore in Paul F. Burke — a 32-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department — cermonially on Friday morning as the city’s new fire commissioner.

Advertisement

He succeeds John Dempsey, who took charge of the department in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dempsey stepped down last month after reaching the position’s mandatory retirement age of 65.

Following his oath, Burke formally swore in Robert Calobrisi as the department’s new chief of operations field services and Rodney Marshall as its chief of operations support services.

Calobrisi — who had tested positive for COVID-19 and attended the ceremony virtually from his home — was pinned by his wife over a video call, displayed behind the stage. Marshall’s 4-year-old son, Sebastian, placed a pin on his father’s lapel.

Burke joins the department at a time of heightened criticism for what some view as a lack of diversity. Its latest, 90-person class of recruits included 22 people of color and one woman.

In his speech, Burke emphasized diversity and outreach programs such as a summer teen academy for underserved youth and the city’s upcoming fire cadet program, which was approved in 2020 but still lacks a timeline for implementation.

Burke said in an interview after the ceremony the program “is going to be one of my top priorities,” but said he still needs to meet with his chiefs of staff to determine how many cadets will be accepted and the source of the funding.

Advertisement

Diversity Recruitment Officer Michael Gaskins, who came to the Fire Department from the Boston Police Department in March, said he aims to start interviewing cadet candidates sometime in 2023. He added that graduates of the teen academy, a six-week summer program where teens ages 14 to 18 learn the responsibilities of being a firefighter, will be guaranteed an interview.

When asked about other plans to improve diversity, Burke said he “just promoted the second Black chief of operations,” referring to Marshall, and noted that he was responsible for hiring Gaskins.

Burke said he looks forward to working with the department’s labor union, which has clashed with previous commissioners and Boston mayors. He said he knows Sam Dillon, the union president, from a technical rescue training they both attended in New Mexico.

“I think we’re going to have a great relationship,” Burke said. “We’ve been talking a lot.”

Dillon said the union is “very excited to have a commissioner who was promoted from within the ranks” — although some advocates have recently called for an outsider to lead the department, which has a reputation for resisting change.

“The best person to command the Boston Fire Department is a Boston firefighter,” he said. “It’s not about being an insider or an outsider, it’s about being someone who is familiar with our city, familiar with this department.”

Also in attendance was Leo Sullivan, 89, a firefighter and drill instructor who had trained Burke more than 30 years ago. Speaking through laughter, he said it felt “unbelievable” getting to see his former student lead the department.

Advertisement

“He’s just a great kid,” Sullivan said. “He’ll be a greater commissioner.”





Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.