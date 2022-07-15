Easthampton firefighter arrested for allegedly placing cameras in women’s locker room

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the female firefighter. Tillman must stay away from both her and the fire department, records show.

Westfield resident Nicholas Tillman, 38, was arraigned Thursday in Northampton District Court on a charge of secret sexual surveillance.

A firefighter with the Easthampton Fire Department was arrested Thursday for allegedly videotaping a female firefighter who was changing in the women’s locker room, according to court records.

He is due back in court on Aug. 16 for a pre-trial conference.

A police report of the incident states that Tillman “admittedly put cameras in the women’s locker room” and informed his deputy chief after he discovered they were missing. He pleaded not guilty, records show.

Tillman’s lawyer could not be reached for comment Friday night.

News of his arrest and charges was first reported Friday evening by Masslivenews.com.

On Wednesday morning, a female firefighter noticed a blue light coming from the empty locker next to hers, and discovered two separate cameras hiding inside lockers in the changing room at the fire department, according to the police report.

After unplugging the cameras, the woman alerted the deputy chief, who removed them and sent the memory cards to Northampton police for forensic analysis.

Police analysis revealed that one of the cameras had captured the female firefighter undressing in front of her locker, the report stated. Police then placed their own camera in the locker room, and early Thursday morning observed Tillman enter the women’s locker room and open two lockers in search of the cameras.

Representatives from the Easthampton Police and Fire departments could not be reached for comment.





