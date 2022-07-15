Firefighter injured, 17 displaced, after 3-alarm fire in Dorchester

The fire broke out at about 2:45 p.m., Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the department said.

Firefighters responded to 23 Lithgow St. and encountered heavy fire in the rear of the home, Boston fire said on Twitter. The fire quickly spread to 19 Lithgow St. and a second alarm was ordered.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 17 people were displaced after a three alarm fire broke out at a three decker home in Dorchester and then spread to a second home Friday afternoon, Boston fire said.

The third alarm was ordered after the fire burned through the rear porches of one of the homes, causing them to collapse, Boston fire said. At one point firefighters went into a side yard on the back street of one of the buildings to reach the fire in the rear where there was limited access to the blaze.

The heavy fire was knocked down and firefighters continued chasing hotspots in the homes, Boston fire said on Twitter at 3:23 p.m. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were 17 people who were displaced by the fire, as well as three dogs and a cat, Boston fire said. Firefighters were clearing the scene by 5:18 p.m., Boston fire said.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damages between the two homes, Alkins said. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.

