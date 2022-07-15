Five injured at Onset Beach when car tumbles down 30-foot embankment

Five people were hospitalized Friday morning after the vehicle they were traveling in struck a tree and fell down a 30-foot embankment to Onset Beach in Wareham, fire officials said.
In a statement, the Onset Fire Department said the crash occurred around 5 a.m.
First responders, the statement said, “located a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment to the beach after striking a tree.”
The crash victims were extricated from the vehicle, the statement continued. Two people were taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, two were taken to St. Luke’s Trauma Center in New Bedford, and one person was taken by MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital, the statement said.
The victims’ ages, genders, and conditions weren’t immediately available Friday afternoon.
“Wareham Fire Department assisted at the scene and provided Onset Fire Department with station coverage,” the statement said. “One rescue engine, EMS Director [David] Evans, two Wareham ambulances, and three Bourne ambulances operated at the scene.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
