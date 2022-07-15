Hasbro toys, New York Times to create a Wordle board game

“Wordle: The Party Game” will be available throughout North America for purchase in October, and can be preordered online.

Hasbro Inc., the Pawtucket-based toy company, and New York Times Games, which now owns Wordle, announced Thursday they are working on bringing this online game that’s typically played on a smart phone to life.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Wordle, the online daily word puzzle that captivated millions last fall, will soon become a board game.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer from Brooklyn. It immediately became the addictive game that everyone on social media seemed to be playing. The New York Times acquired the game in early 2022 and it continues to have millions of daily users. (The price was never disclosed, but the Times paid in the “low seven figures” according to announcements at the time.)

Advertisement

“Since Wordle burst onto the scene, it’s undoubtedly been a staple in social and pop culture vocabulary,” said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager of Hasbro Gaming, in a statement.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia, on May 9, 2022. MICHAEL DRAPER/AFP via Getty Images

It’s simplicity was part of the charm: Wordle was free, users didn’t need to log in to an account, the interface was uncomplicated, and there was no app to download. Users have six attempts to fill in the blanks of a five-letter world. If a letter you guessed is both in the word and in the correct spot, then the square would turn green. If a letter you guessed is in the word, but not in the correct location, the square turns yellow.

Letters that are not in the word turn grey, which helps the process of elimination.

Users can play online just once per day, and the website keeps track of your wins, plays, and streaks.

In this new board game, players are competing against one another, instead of the software and themselves. And they can play more than once a day.

Advertisement

And instead of users taking their time to think through the words, this new board game will allow players to switch it up with four different ways to play: classic, fast, times, or in teams.

“Wordle truly brought us all together and that’s what makes it so special,” said Jonathan Knight, the head of Games for The New York Times, in a statement Thursday. “With each daily puzzle, we’re connected with friends and family through social play.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.