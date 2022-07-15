‘I am very pleased to return.’ Justice Breyer, freshly retired from Supreme Court, rejoins Harvard Law faculty

“I am very pleased to return to Harvard to teach there and to write,” Breyer said in the statement. “Among other things, I will likely try to explain why I believe it [is] important that the next generations of those associated with the law engage in work, and take approaches to law, that help the great American constitutional experiment work effectively for the American people.”

In a statement, the law school said that Breyer, 84, has been named Byrne Professor of Administrative Law effective immediately. He officially retired from the Supreme Court on June 30.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer has rejoined the faculty at Harvard Law School, where he graduated in 1964 and later taught before joining the high court, the university said Friday.

The statement said Breyer will teach seminars and reading groups, continue to write books, and produce scholarship.

“Justice Breyer is a historic jurist and a world-class legal scholar who also has a distinguished history as a member of this faculty,” said John F. Manning, dean of the law school, in the statement. “I am thrilled to welcome him home to Harvard Law School. His brilliance, experience, collegiality, openness, and intellectual inquisitiveness will deeply enrich our community and advance our mission of teaching, scholarship, and service.”

Manning’s words were echoed in the statement by Martha Minow, a prominent Harvard Law professor and human rights expert who previously served as law school dean.

“From his pioneering work on deregulation to his ongoing writings about judicial method, Justice Breyer has been one of the most influential contributors to American law and policy for decades,” Minow said.

She added that Breyer “loves ideas and he loves debating them, which — with his expertise and experiences — makes him an especially fine candidate to serve as our colleague.”

Andrew Crespo, a 2008 Harvard Law alum who clerked for Breyer and who now teaches at the law school, said in the statement that working for the retired jurist was intellectually bracing.

“Clerking for him felt much like a year-long seminar — more an intimate academic conversation than a job,” said Crespo, who now teaches public interest law at Harvard. “Having him share a version of that experience with some of our students will enrich them immeasurably. And, for all of us on the faculty, it will be wonderful to welcome him home.”

Bill Clinton tapped Breyer for the Supreme Court in 1994, and the judge by that time had long distinguished himself in Massachusetts legal circles.

Breyer taught for many years at Harvard Law, serving as an assistant professor, professor of law, and lecturer there between 1967 and 1994, according to his SCOTUS biography.

He also taught at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government from 1977 to 1980, the bio says, and he joined the federal appellate bench in Boston in 1980, when he began a 14-year stretch on the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, including four years as chief judge from 1990 to 1994.

Among Breyer’s notable opinions as high court justice are his 2014 opinion in National Labor Relations Board v. Noel Canning, which clarified the president’s “limited role” in making recess appointments, as well as his 2000 opinion in Stenberg v. Carhart, which held that a Nebraska law limiting abortion was unconstitutional, according to the Philadelphia-based Constitution Center’s website.

More recently, Breyer in November 2021 declined to block Mass General Brigham from enforcing a mandate requiring employees of the state’s largest hospital system to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

