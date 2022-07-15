fb-pixel Skip to main content

Jill Biden to speak at national AFT convention today

By Adria Watson Globe Staff,Updated July 15, 2022, 31 minutes ago
First lady Jill Biden arrives for a visit to Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program designed to help veterans and families with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, or TBI, in Boston, on Thursday.Steven Senne/Associated Press

First lady Jill Biden will be in Boston today to speak at the American Federation of Teachers’ 87th biennial national convention.

Biden, who has been a classroom teacher for over 30 years and teaches writing and English at Northern Virginia Community College, will be one of the speakers during the convention’s “Making a Difference in the Labor Movement” session this morning.

The four-day event kicked off on Thursday and over 3,000 AFT members from around the country are expected to be in attendance. This is the union’s first in-person convention since 2018 due to the pandemic.

