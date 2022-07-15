Jill Biden to speak at national AFT convention today

First lady Jill Biden will be in Boston today to speak at the American Federation of Teachers’ 87th biennial national convention.
Biden, who has been a classroom teacher for over 30 years and teaches writing and English at Northern Virginia Community College, will be one of the speakers during the convention’s “Making a Difference in the Labor Movement” session this morning.
The four-day event kicked off on Thursday and over 3,000 AFT members from around the country are expected to be in attendance. This is the union’s first in-person convention since 2018 due to the pandemic.
