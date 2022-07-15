Man, 35, arraigned in 2019 death of infant son in Amherst

Isaac Villalobos , 35, also known as Angel M. Carattini-Rivera, appeared Friday in Hampshire Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, reckless endangerment of a child, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, the statement said. Bail was set at $250,000.

A former Amherst man was arraigned Friday on charges including manslaughter in connection with the 2019 death of his 4-month-old son, who had received a lethal dose of adult sleeping medication, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

A public defender for Villalobos didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.

The statement said a grand jury last week handed up an indictment against Villalobos following a three-year probe into the death of his son. The release didn’t identify the child by name.

The infant, the statement said, “died at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019 as a result of receiving a fatal dose of an adult sleep medicine.” The medical examiner later determined the cause of death to be acute doxylamine intoxication, according to the statement.

Villalobos was arrested last week in Maryland and brought back to Massachusetts Thursday to face the charges, officials said. He lived in Amherst with his infant son at the time of the boy’s death, and the baby’s mother and her other children also lived at the residence. The mother was working in Easthampton when the sleep medicine was administered, authorities have said previously.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 12.

“The case was investigated by Amherst Police and State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office,” the statement said. “That investigation is ongoing.”

