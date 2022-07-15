Man rescues missing 5-year-old girl from marsh in Plymouth

Jake Manna, 20, was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay when he heard people in the neighborhood were searching for a missing child, police said. He stopped working and helped searched for the girl, who has autism.

A Hanover man located a 5-year-old girl in a marsh after she had gone missing in Plymouth Wednesday, the Plymouth Police Department said.

Jake Manna, 20, was honored by Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn and Captain James LeBretton yesterday after he rescued a 5-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Upon walking down a trail that ended at a stream, he spotted a diaper and a T-shirt in the water, police said. Manna ran down the stream to a marsh where the girl was wading in waist-deep water, but she did not listen to his calls for her to come to him.

Manna waded into the marsh and carried her out over his shoulder, police said.

“That girl had a guardian angel yesterday,” Officer Vinnie Roth, who responded to the call, said in a statement. “And his name was Jake.”

Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn and Captain James LeBretton honored Manna with a certificate and command coin from the department Thursday, police said.

Manna could not be reached for comment Friday.





