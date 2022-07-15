Man wanted for Philadelphia murder captured in Lawrence

The 24-year-old man wanted for killing an elderly man in Philadelphia was captured in Lawrence Thursday night and is due to appear in a Boston courtroom Friday, Boston police said.
Wagner E. Pena-Tejeda was arrested around 11:27 p.m. in Lawrence by the department’s fugitive unit and the Lawrence police, ending a high profile search for him, police wrote on bpdnews.com.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court Friday to face multiple warrants for alleged crimes in Boston.
According to Philadelphia police, Pena-Tejeda tried to shoot two people around 4:52 a.m. on June 21, but his gun jammed. The two victims tried to wrestle the gun away from him, but were unsuccessful, police wrote.
About 15 minutes later, police discovered the body of a 76-year-old man, described as a “random victim.” He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:44 a.m., according to Philadelphia police.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
