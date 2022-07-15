Man wanted for Philadelphia murder captured in Lawrence

The 24-year-old man wanted for killing an elderly man in Philadelphia was captured in Lawrence Thursday night and is due to appear in a Boston courtroom Friday, Boston police said.

Wagner E. Pena-Tejeda was arrested around 11:27 p.m. in Lawrence by the department’s fugitive unit and the Lawrence police, ending a high profile search for him, police wrote on bpdnews.com.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court Friday to face multiple warrants for alleged crimes in Boston.