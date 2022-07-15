Most of R.I. facing ‘moderate drought’ conditions

Meanwhile, the northeast section of Massachusetts is experiencing “severe drought” conditions and 90 percent of that state is dealing with some level of drought. Earlier this week, firefighters battled a brush fire in Andover, Mass., marking the latest in a series of brush fires in that region.

A US Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows most of the state in the “moderate drought” category, in which possible impacts include some crop damage, low reservoirs, and voluntary water-use restrictions. Block Island and a swath of the southern coastline are “abnormally dry” but had not reached drought levels.

PROVIDENCE — As wildfires rage around the world, nearly all of Rhode Island is facing “moderate drought” conditions that could spark wildfires if arid conditions persist this summer, officials said Friday.

Advertisement

In California, fire has threatened the largest grove of sequoias in Yosemite National Park. In Portugal, about 1,800 firefighters have been struggling to contain wildfires that injured 20 people. And all these recent developments follow a landmark United Nations report that concluded the risk of devastating wildfires around the world will surge in coming decades as climate change intensifies what the report described as a “global wildfire crisis.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Rhode Island is never going to have the kind of drought conditions and wildfires seen in the western part of the country, but if current conditions persist, the state could see a spike in wildfires by the fall, said Ben Arnold, a principal forest ranger with the state Department of Environmental Management.

So far this year, Rhode Island has recorded at least 47 wildfires that burned 31.4 acres, threatened 14 structures, destroyed two structures, and injured one person, Arnold said. Those statistics are below average for this time of year, he said, explaining that the state experienced a relatively damp spring.

Advertisement

“But we are likely to see an increase if the drought persists,” Arnold said. “We get concerned this time of year when we get fires because they become much more difficult to control. In spring, they just burn the surface fuels, but when the ground dries out in drought conditions, those fires can burn into the ground.”

The southern part of the state now has a “medium” level of fire danger, while the northern portion is considered at “low” risk because of recent rain, he said.

Arnold recommended “common sense” steps to minimize the risk of wildfires, such as keeping campfires within a fire ring and limiting flames to 3 feet in height, and ensuring that equipment such as lawnmowers and chainsaws have spark arrestors.

In September 2020, most of Rhode Island found itself in “extreme” drought conditions for the first time in at least two decades. The U.S. Drought Monitor uses five classifications: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional. Rhode Island has never seen “exceptional” drought conditions.

Kenneth Ayars, chief of agriculture and forestry for the Department of Environmental Management, said the agency is starting to hear from Rhode Island farmers who are having problems with their water sources.

While recent thunderstorms provided temporary relief, Ayars noted that next week’s forecast includes sunny days with high temperatures in the 90s.

“Next week looks very hot and dry,” he said. “That won’t help, and often times things progress rapidly when you have this type of weather. So I would not be surprised if by the end of next week, more farmers are experiencing problems.”

Advertisement

Aside from short-term forecasts, climate change is producing long-term effects in Rhode Island, with a warmer climate pushing back the first frost and extending the growing season, Ayars said. “No doubt there’s a hotter, drier overall regime,” he said, “and that affects both agriculture and the forest.”

As of Friday, conditions in Rhode Island did not warrant a statewide drought advisory, said Laura Hart, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Administration.

The Water Resources Board regularly monitors Rhode Island’s ground water, precipitation, and stream flow data, as well as a national index for drought severity. When those indicators reach certain levels over a period of time, they trigger the convening of the state’s Drought Steering Committee, made up of representatives from key state and federal agencies.

When warranted, the committee will recommend that the governor declare a statewide drought advisory, or, for more severe conditions, a drought watch or warning, Hart explained. But individual water supply systems may announce conservation measures due to local conditions and consumer demand, she said.

“As both a practical and a precautionary measure, residents should be mindful of their water usage during the summer, especially during dry periods,” Hart said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.