NH fire marshal finds no criminal intent in Red Jacket resort fire, cause ‘undetermined’

Investigators made the determination after interviewing guests and examining evidence from the April 30 fire at the popular White Mountain resort, Toomey said.

There was also no evidence that a crime had been committed, State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said in a press release.

The cause of a massive fire that destroyed part of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, N.H. cannot be determined, the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office said Friday.

The multi-alarm blaze ripped through the hotel’s south wing, torching 75 rooms and causing guests to clamber down third-story balconies to escape. The fire raged for nearly 12 hours, drawing firefighters from 28 communities across central New Hampshire to help extinguish the blaze.

Toomey’s office assisted the North Conway Fire Department in its investigation, which involved an on-scene examination and follow up interviews with guests and witnesses.

Investigators were able to verify that guest rooms were equipped with local, hardwired smoke alarms with battery back-up, in addition to a fire alarm system heat detector, the press release said. Smoke alarms were designed to sound only in the individual guest rooms, while a heat detector set off the building fire alarm system once activated.

The main hallways of the hotel were also equipped with fire alarm system smoke detectors and alarm notification devices, however, the south wing of the hotel where the fire began lacked a complete automatic sprinkler system.

That wing was built in the 1970s, “prior to sprinkler requirements,“ North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece told the Globe at the time of the blaze.

Under current New Hampshire state law, existing hotel occupancies that are not considered a high-rise are not required to have an automatic sprinkler system, the press release said. Automatic sprinkler systems in new hotels became a fire code requirement in 1991 for buildings that are not high-rises.

