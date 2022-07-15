PVDFest will live on, candidates say

”I think it’ll be really hard for whoever’s next to be the Grinch that steals PVDFest,” Elorza said.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza launched PVDFest in 2015, his first year in office, but he is term-limited. So he just presided over his last PVDFest as mayor, and on the Rhode Island Report podcast last month, he said he hopes his successor will continue the free outdoor arts and culture festival.

The three Democratic candidates vying to become the next mayor of Providence say they’re not about to throw PVDFest off Mount Crumpit if they win.

In recent interviews, the three leading candidates say their hearts are not two sizes too small when it comes to PVDFest. But they would like to make changes or shift some of the responsibilities from city government.

Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune said she advocated for PVDFest when the City Council talked about withdrawing support a few years ago.

”I’m a big advocate,” she said. “That is something I want to continue.”

LaFortune said she’s been going to PVDFest since the first year, when she danced on stage with Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Angelique Kidjo of Benin.

But LaFortune said she’d like to add “an educational component.” She envisions the city hosting conferences before the event, bringing together local artists and artists from across the country to talk about art, art education, and expanding arts within the city. She’d also like to find ways for youth to get more engaged.

Former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo said he would “absolutely” continue PVDFest if he becomes mayor. “PVDFest is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our city,” he said. “I think we need to expand on it.”

But, Cuervo said, “I think the city has been a producer of PVDFest in a very direct way. There’s a lot of city staff time involved.” And he said, “The city should think about moving more into a role of facilitator than producer.”

The city now partners with FirstWorks, but carries a lot of the burden, Cuervo said.

”I don’t think we have the capacity to be in that line of business,” he said. “We can celebrate who we are as a city and make that a showcase for the world without having to be involved in everything from picking up trash to monitoring every single aspect of a street festival.”

Former state administration director Brett Smiley said that if he is elected, he would continue PVDFest “in some form or another.”

”It might evolve, but people love it,” he said. “It’s nice to see people from across the city -- truly every corner of the city and across the region -- come enjoy our beautiful city.”

But the festival is now driven primarily by city staff and resources, Smiley said. And he’d like it to become self-sustaining and perhaps adopted by an existing organization, he said.

He noted that the South by Southwest festival, for example, is run by the company SXSW LLC and is not run primarily by the host city of Austin, Texas.

Also, Smiley said, Providence needs to be sure to schedule PVDFest when it maximizes the economic impact for the local hospitality industry. He said one year the festival took place during Rhode Island School of Design graduation ceremonies when local hotels were already booked.

”But it won’t go away,” Smiley said. “People love it.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.