Red Line service suspended at several T stations this weekend, shuttle buses to replace trains

“Shuttle buses replace Red Line service between Harvard and South Station on Sun, Jul 17, from start to end of service for signal upgrades,” the site says. “All buses are accessible to customers with disabilities, see station personnel if you need assistance.”

The T confirmed the news on its website.

Red Line service will be suspended Sunday between the Harvard and South Station stops for signal upgrades, with shuttle buses replacing trains at the affected stations, according to the MBTA.

The T said the affected stations include Harvard, Central, Kendall/MIT, Charles/MGH, Park Street, Downtown Crossing, and South Station.

Red Line service will also be affected Saturday, as will service on the Mattapan trolley, per the T site.

“Shuttle buses replace Red Line and Mattapan Trolley service between JFK/UMass and Mattapan from start of service to approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, for infrastructure upgrades,” the site says.

The T said service will be monitored throughout the scheduled construction timeline and adjusted as needed.

“Plan ahead to anticipate any unforeseen delays,” the site says.

The moves come as top federal transit officials last month gave an extraordinarily grim assessment of safety at the MBTA, painting a picture of a dysfunctional agency that allows critical safety issues to fester, putting passengers and workers at risk.

A full safety management inspection report by the FTA is expected in August.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





