Renumbering R.I.’s Route 95 is here: Find your new exit number

The project is expected to start on or around July 31, the state said. The state said the project is required under the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways.

The new exit numbers will be based on mile markers — in other words, you can tell that if you’re at exit 4, then exit 10 is six miles away, even if it’s the next exit. Rhode Island and some New England states are among the last in the nation to change from sequential exit numbering to a mile-marker based numbering.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation later this month will start changing exit numbers on Interstate 95, the final highway that will get new numbers.

Advertisement

“A mile-marker exit number system lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their desired off-ramp,” the Department of Transportation said in a news release announcing the number numbers. “It also allows for easier expansion for future interchanges since the entire highway would not have to be renumbered to accommodate a new exit number.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Route 95 north will now start at exit 1 for Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly and exit 43 at East Street/Central Falls. Route 95 south will start at Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly and end at exit 43 for Roosevelt Avenue/Central Falls.

A full list of new and old exit numbers is available on the DOT’s website. The state said it would install temporary signs indicating the old exit number, too, for an “extended period of time.”

The Department of Transportation said it would contact mapping and GPS companies about the change.

The renumbering in Rhode Island started in 2017 with Interstate 295. Most recently, Interstate 195, Route 37, Route 10 and Route 24 were renumbered.

Find your new exit number, northbound and southbound, below.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.