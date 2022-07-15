R.I. DEM to pause Lighthouse Inn development, and seeks to ‘turn down volume’

The DEM said its decision will give the agency time to look into the presence of hazardous materials, including, potentially, asbestos. That would take about 90 days after finding a contractor, and would help the state better understand the costs of demolishing the old hotel, the agency said. The state said it would pause not just efforts to redevelop the old Lighthouse Inn, but negotiations for new leases for parking on the site. The decision comes after months of controversy that has pitted this seaside town and many of its residents against the state, a dispute that has featured protests and pledges to investigate.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is “pausing” its plans to redevelop the old Lighthouse Inn in Narragansett, just a few months after it rejected every proposal that had been on the table.

“Our long-term plans haven’t changed,” said Michael Healey, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Management. “We want to do something with that property that supports commercial fishing, but at the same time, we acknowledge that a pretty good chunk of the town has strong feelings, and we want to just turn the volume down.”

The Lighthouse Inn, formerly known as the Dutch Inn, has sat empty for several years on prime real estate in the Port of Galilee, a fishing village managed by the DEM. It now serves mostly as a parking lot for the fishing industry and for people who sail away on the Block Island ferry.

A company called PRI X, a joint venture of the powerful developers Procaccianti Companies and Joseph Paolino, holds the lease and operates the parking there. It also has an ownership stake in the building itself. It recently withdrew a lawsuit it had filed against the town arguing that its tax assessment was too high.

The DEM had asked developers last fall to come forward with proposals for the site. PRI X, the town itself, and a company that wanted to build a fish processing site responded. Some town officials and residents considered PRI X’s plans inadequate, while PRI X’s representatives argued that the site had problems that would limit what could be done there: Any new building would need several feet of clearance due to flooding concerns, and it’s in a busy commercial fishing port, with all the noise and odors that come along with that. The town of Narragansett described its own proposal as bold and complex, and would have included a new hotel and other tourism-focused amenities.

The state ended up declining all of the proposals, pointing to its commitment to the commercial fishing industry — which rebounded strongly in 2021 and remains a strong economic driver for the area. In March, the DEM decided to go back to the drawing board — it would keep and improve parking on the site while demolishing, at the state’s expense, PRI X’s hotel. From there, the state said previously, it would solicit more ideas for what to do with the slimmed-down site, and renegotiate the parking leases.

With Friday’s announcement, those efforts are now on pause. PRI X will continue to operate parking there for now. Its lease for the site, which the state says is still in effect, requires it to pay almost $180,000 annually to the state.

Terry Gray, the director of the Department of Environmental Management, said Friday that the agency would share the results of its analysis with town of Narragansett officials and the public.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.