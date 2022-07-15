State’s top transportation officials to face lawmakers in safety oversight hearing

The hearing comes as the Federal Transit Administration continues its safety management inspectio n of the MBTA, expected to wrap up in August. Last month, the FTA found four glaring safety errors it ordered the T to address immediately while federal inspectors prepare their final report.

Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak will testify in front of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation about “deficiencies in safety management practices” at the T.

The state’s top transportation officials will answer questions from state lawmakers Monday in a rare oversight hearing following a long series of safety incidents at the MBTA.

Advertisement

The Legislature’s joint transportation committee has received documents from MassDOT and the MBTA that it requested earlier this month, the committee said in a statement. The committee is expected to hold at least two more oversight hearings about T safety in the coming months, said Representative William Straus, a Mattapoisett Democrat and co-chair of the joint transportation committee.

Straus said FTA Chief Safety Officer Joe DeLorenzo declined an invitation to attend Monday’s hearing. Straus said the committee intends to invite DeLorenzo again after the FTA’s final report is finished.

The T has been plagued by persistent malfunctions, derailments, and collisions in the past year, in some instances causing injuries and deaths of passengers.

In June, two Green Line trains crashed at Government Center Station, sending four operators to the hospital.

In January, a commuter rail train struck a woman’s car in Wilmington, killing her, when the crossing gates and flashing lights meant to keep cars off the tracks did not activate in time. Keolis operates the MBTA’s commuter rail system.

In September, an ascending escalator malfunctioned at the Back Bay Station and suddenly plummeted in reverse, causing a bloody pileup of people at the bottom. Nine people were sent to the hospital.

Advertisement

The FTA launched its review of the MBTA subway system in mid-April after the dragging death of Red Line passenger Robinson Lalin at Broadway Station in Boston. This is only the second time in the federal agency’s history it has intervened on the local level in this way. The FTA is also probing whether the T’s state safety oversight agency, the Department of Public Utilities, is providing effective monitoring.

T riders already frustrated by the litany of recent safety incidents are now facing more inconvenience in their commutes. Last month the FTA said it found dispatchers working 20-hour days, staff with lapsed safety certifications, runaway trains injuring workers, and no prompt plans to fix track sections that are in disrepair. In response, the MBTA began running fewer trains on three subway lines — effectively using a weekend schedule on weekdays — because it doesn’t have enough dispatchers to safely staff its operations center.

So far the T has hired five of the new 15 dispatchers it says it needs, with a sixth starting soon, according to a recent report to its oversight board. Transit advocates are urging the T to take action to immediately restore service by bringing back retired dispatchers or borrowing state employees with related expertise from other agencies, and provide riders relief by offering discounted fares and fare-free days.

The MBTA said it is making progress toward addressing the safety problems found by the FTA, including repairing a stretch of track and recertifying all staff.

Advertisement

The FTA inspection is not the first time an outside group has investigated safety at the T.

In 2019, the MBTA’s former oversight board, the Fiscal and Management Control Board, assembled an outside group of experts to audit the T after a series of derailments. They found that the agency lacked a culture of safety and provided 61 safety recommendations in six categories: financial review, safety assurance, safety culture, safety policy, safety promotion, and safety risk management.

Earlier this year, the MBTA said many of the recommendations had been completed, including most of the safety culture and safety risk management recommendations, and some were in progress or on hold, including all of the financial review recommendations.

The panel found that the T was prioritizing delivery of its capital investments and paying “insufficient attention” to “day-to-day preventative maintenance and inspections and maintaining the full functionality of legacy assets.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.